On a descent
A freerider buried by an avalanche in the Pitztal valley
It was quiet in Tyrol for a long time - then the first report of an avalanche on Saturday afternoon at around 2.30 pm. It started in the Pitztal valley and caught a freerider. Avalanche warning level three out of five.
Despite the considerable avalanche danger in many parts of Tyrol, it was quiet until the early afternoon. The first report was then made on the "Mittagskogel" on the Pitztal Glacier. A freerider is said to have been caught and buried by an avalanche there.
According to initial information, the winter sports enthusiast may have been on a freeride descent in the direction of Taschachtal. He was finally caught in the masses of snow on the descent.
The "Martin 8" rescue helicopter is on its way to the scene of the accident. According to information from "Krone", the victim has already been rescued. However, nothing is yet known about his condition.
Significant avalanche danger
As reported, there is considerable avalanche danger in many parts of Tyrol (level 3 out of 5). Although the danger level in Tyrol has now dropped, the weak layer of old snow is still causing Christoph Mitterer from the Tyrolean Avalanche Warning Service great concern. "Unfortunately, the situation won't improve that quickly," says the expert.
There have already been six avalanche alerts this week alone. Numerous people were buried in the accidents. A German off-piste skier (30) was still in mortal danger on Friday.
