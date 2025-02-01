Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

On a descent

A freerider buried by an avalanche in the Pitztal valley

Nachrichten
01.02.2025 14:44

It was quiet in Tyrol for a long time - then the first report of an avalanche on Saturday afternoon at around 2.30 pm. It started in the Pitztal valley and caught a freerider. Avalanche warning level three out of five.

0 Kommentare

Despite the considerable avalanche danger in many parts of Tyrol, it was quiet until the early afternoon. The first report was then made on the "Mittagskogel" on the Pitztal Glacier. A freerider is said to have been caught and buried by an avalanche there.

According to initial information, the winter sports enthusiast may have been on a freeride descent in the direction of Taschachtal. He was finally caught in the masses of snow on the descent.

The "Martin 8" rescue helicopter is on its way to the scene of the accident. According to information from "Krone", the victim has already been rescued. However, nothing is yet known about his condition.

Significant avalanche danger
As reported, there is considerable avalanche danger in many parts of Tyrol (level 3 out of 5). Although the danger level in Tyrol has now dropped, the weak layer of old snow is still causing Christoph Mitterer from the Tyrolean Avalanche Warning Service great concern. "Unfortunately, the situation won't improve that quickly," says the expert.

There have already been six avalanche alerts this week alone. Numerous people were buried in the accidents. A German off-piste skier (30) was still in mortal danger on Friday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Freiberger
Peter Freiberger
Porträt von Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf