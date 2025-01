Top seed Muchova reaches Linz semi-finals

Incidentally, this is Jastremska's first semi-final since her run to the semifinals of the Australian Open just over a year ago. If she wants to reach her first final since 2022, she will also have to win her second clash with Tauson. The 28-year-old Muchova is 1:3 behind in the head-to-head with Alexandrova, who is almost two years older. The world no. 19 has only one title to her name so far (2019 in Seoul), but has reached five other finals, including Roland Garros in 2023.