Visible development

Altach are further ahead than in the fall

01.02.2025 09:55

After a poor fall, the Rheindörfler are now hoping for a stronger spring in the Bundesliga. And the SCRA players have recently made visible progress - coach Fabio Ingolitsch's system of play seems to be slowly being internalized.

The progress in the game of the Bundesliga team Altach is unmistakable. The test duels so far have also provided visual proof that the Rheindörfler have internalized coach Fabio Ingolitsch's system of play "bit by bit". "We've taken a decent step forward compared to the fall season. But it's also clear that the work we've started has to continue, we're nowhere near our goal yet," says Ingolitsch. In today's test against Stuttgarter Kickers (Regionalliga Südwest), the last starting places for the spring opener against GAK will be allocated.

Fabio Ingolitsch wants to give the Altachern the right plan. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Fabio Ingolitsch wants to give the Altachern the right plan.
At least four players have a good chance of securing a place in the starting eleven. Whereby returnee Benedikt Zech is a certainty. With the Ludescher, the defensive play has become more stable, the 34-year-old is also a guarantee that the far higher positioned defense cannot be constantly overrun.

Benedikt Zech fitted in again in Altach without any problems. (Bild: Selina Meier Fotografie)
Benedikt Zech fitted in again in Altach without any problems.
One of the candidates for the other new starting positions in the expected 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 system is Steve Noode, who was brought in on loan from Schalke the day before yesterday. The 19-year-old Cameroonian impressed in the test matches and is likely to play in central defense. Alexander Gorgon in attacking midfield, Erkin Yalcin on the left side of midfield and Florian Dietz in attack are further candidates. But here the rule is probably: make two out of three.

Coach Ingolitsch will have to do without Ousmane Diawara for the time being due to muscle problems. (Bild: SCRA/Selina Meier)
Coach Ingolitsch will have to do without Ousmane Diawara for the time being due to muscle problems.
Diawara injured
The striker Ousmane Diawara, who gained strength during his loan in Finland and caused a lot of trouble in the opponents' penalty area in the first pre-season games, will be missing for the opener against GAK. The Swede is currently suffering from muscular problems and Altach expect the 25-year-old to be unavailable for at least the first three spring games.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elred Faisst
Elred Faisst
