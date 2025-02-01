Altach are further ahead than in the fall

One of the candidates for the other new starting positions in the expected 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 system is Steve Noode, who was brought in on loan from Schalke the day before yesterday. The 19-year-old Cameroonian impressed in the test matches and is likely to play in central defense. Alexander Gorgon in attacking midfield, Erkin Yalcin on the left side of midfield and Florian Dietz in attack are further candidates. But here the rule is probably: make two out of three.