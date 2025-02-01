Visible development
Altach are further ahead than in the fall
After a poor fall, the Rheindörfler are now hoping for a stronger spring in the Bundesliga. And the SCRA players have recently made visible progress - coach Fabio Ingolitsch's system of play seems to be slowly being internalized.
The progress in the game of the Bundesliga team Altach is unmistakable. The test duels so far have also provided visual proof that the Rheindörfler have internalized coach Fabio Ingolitsch's system of play "bit by bit". "We've taken a decent step forward compared to the fall season. But it's also clear that the work we've started has to continue, we're nowhere near our goal yet," says Ingolitsch. In today's test against Stuttgarter Kickers (Regionalliga Südwest), the last starting places for the spring opener against GAK will be allocated.
At least four players have a good chance of securing a place in the starting eleven. Whereby returnee Benedikt Zech is a certainty. With the Ludescher, the defensive play has become more stable, the 34-year-old is also a guarantee that the far higher positioned defense cannot be constantly overrun.
One of the candidates for the other new starting positions in the expected 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 system is Steve Noode, who was brought in on loan from Schalke the day before yesterday. The 19-year-old Cameroonian impressed in the test matches and is likely to play in central defense. Alexander Gorgon in attacking midfield, Erkin Yalcin on the left side of midfield and Florian Dietz in attack are further candidates. But here the rule is probably: make two out of three.
Diawara injured
The striker Ousmane Diawara, who gained strength during his loan in Finland and caused a lot of trouble in the opponents' penalty area in the first pre-season games, will be missing for the opener against GAK. The Swede is currently suffering from muscular problems and Altach expect the 25-year-old to be unavailable for at least the first three spring games.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.