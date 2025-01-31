“Dynamic situation”: Left-wing extremists storm CDU with torches

After knife attacks: CDU wants to tighten migration policy

According to their own statements, the activists hung up banners with the words "Prison instead of help, truncheons instead of protection - you are the problem, not the 'refugee flow'". The rioters wanted to draw attention to the CDU motion to tighten migration policy, which was pushed through in the Bundestag on Wednesday with the help of the AfD, but failed in another vote on Friday.