Because of the asylum plan and AfD
“Dynamic situation”: Left-wing extremists storm CDU with torches
In a dispute over a tougher migration policy and how to deal with the AfD, left-wing extremists stormed an office of the German CDU party on Friday afternoon. The police were deployed on a large scale.
CDU member of parliament Tilman Kuban posted a photo on "X" and wrote: "This is the result when the SPD and Greens call for violence, hatred and incitement. You're setting the whole country on fire. Turn back! Our CDU office in Hanover was attacked by left-wing extremists. Fortunately, the employees were able to be brought to safety."
Frightened employees
The employees in the building were frightened, CDU city leader Maximilian Oppelt told Bild.
First, the left-wing rioters climbed onto the balcony of the CDU office. Protest posters were hung up there and Bengal flares and hand flares were set off. Access to the property was also blocked.
Police: "Dynamic situation"
It was a dynamic situation, with several people on the balcony, others at the entrance to the office and still others on the sidewalk, a police spokeswoman reported during the operation. The CDU filed a criminal complaint for trespassing.
After knife attacks: CDU wants to tighten migration policy
According to their own statements, the activists hung up banners with the words "Prison instead of help, truncheons instead of protection - you are the problem, not the 'refugee flow'". The rioters wanted to draw attention to the CDU motion to tighten migration policy, which was pushed through in the Bundestag on Wednesday with the help of the AfD, but failed in another vote on Friday.
Mass demonstrations against the CDU
The outrage over the action has been huge ever since. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets against the CDU - including in Berlin, Freiburg, Hanover and Munich.
The activists complained that the CDU was working with fascists: "The firewall has been torn down." The aim was to create a perspective of solidarity against "this misanthropy": "Instead of the CDU, there could be living space for refugees in this house."
Merz appeals to SPD and Greens
Meanwhile, CDU leader and chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz called on the SPD and Green parties to support the CDU/CSU's draft legislation to limit immigration.
If we want to win back the respect of the majority of citizens, "then we must prove ourselves capable of making decisions in the political center of this house, even though we are just a few days away from a federal election," Merz said in parliament.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
