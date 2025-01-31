Vorteilswelt
Reader question

How do you help your children to learn?

Nachrichten
31.01.2025 09:00

Our reader Roman B. would like to discuss this question with the "Krone" community. He wonders how other parents manage to support their children at school and with their learning. Many parents face this challenge. How do you support your children?

Austrians spent 168 million euros on tutoring last school year. This corresponds to a value of around 750 euros per child. For many parents, especially single parents, such additional fees are simply not affordable and, if they are, only by making severe cuts and savings for themselves. While around 31% of parents say they study with their children every day, for many others it is simply not possible due to work commitments.

My child has poor grades, but I can't afford tutoring and don't have time to study with them. How do you support your children at school and with their learning?

Einsendung von Roman B.

How do you help your children with school matters and what do you do to give them the best possible support? Do you have any tips and advice for Roman B. on how he can help his child?

