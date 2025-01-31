Reader question
How do you help your children to learn?
Our reader Roman B. would like to discuss this question with the "Krone" community. He wonders how other parents manage to support their children at school and with their learning. Many parents face this challenge. How do you support your children?
Austrians spent 168 million euros on tutoring last school year. This corresponds to a value of around 750 euros per child. For many parents, especially single parents, such additional fees are simply not affordable and, if they are, only by making severe cuts and savings for themselves. While around 31% of parents say they study with their children every day, for many others it is simply not possible due to work commitments.
My child has poor grades, but I can't afford tutoring and don't have time to study with them. How do you support your children at school and with their learning?
Einsendung von Roman B.
How do you help your children with school matters and what do you do to give them the best possible support? Do you have any tips and advice for Roman B. on how he can help his child?
We would like to thank Roman B. for suggesting this topic
Do you also have a topic that you would like to discuss with other users in our community? Ask your question to the community right here!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.