What statistics say
People grow particularly old in the province of Tyrol
The oldest Tyrolean celebrated his 107th birthday on January 31. Josef Peer from Trins has reached an exceptionally old age. But he is not alone as a very old person. Life expectancy between Arlberg and the Lienz Dolomites is particularly high.
Josef Peer from Trins celebrated his 107th birthday with his family on January 31st. An extraordinary number. But there are an above-average number of very old people in Tyrol. Life expectancy is higher here than in any other province. This was the result of the most recent survey conducted by the province. According to the survey, Tyrolean women live to be 85.3 years old on average, men 80.9 years.
A steep upward trend since 1961
Since 1961, life expectancy in Tyrol has risen continuously - from 67.1 years for men and 73.1 years for women in 1961 to 80.5 years (men) and 84.9 years (women) in 2019. Despite the pandemic-related declines in 2020 and 2021, the trend was clearly positive again in 2023, according to the province.
What the forecasts say until 2045
The number of very old people (aged 85 and over) has risen significantly since 2002. Back then, there were around 10,000 people (73 percent women), but last year the statistics recorded almost 19,500 very old Tyroleans (63 percent women).
The province has also drawn up a forecast for the coming decades. According to this, the number of very old people is expected to rise to over 31,000 by 2035 and reach almost 43,000 by 2045.
Why do many Tyroleans live to a very old age? There are numerous theories on this. Studies have shown, among other things, that Tyroleans are more sporty than average and that they live longer in good health than other Austrians.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.