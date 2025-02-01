Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

What statistics say

People grow particularly old in the province of Tyrol

Nachrichten
01.02.2025 13:00

The oldest Tyrolean celebrated his 107th birthday on January 31. Josef Peer from Trins has reached an exceptionally old age. But he is not alone as a very old person. Life expectancy between Arlberg and the Lienz Dolomites is particularly high.

0 Kommentare

Josef Peer from Trins celebrated his 107th birthday with his family on January 31st. An extraordinary number. But there are an above-average number of very old people in Tyrol. Life expectancy is higher here than in any other province. This was the result of the most recent survey conducted by the province. According to the survey, Tyrolean women live to be 85.3 years old on average, men 80.9 years.

A steep upward trend since 1961
Since 1961, life expectancy in Tyrol has risen continuously - from 67.1 years for men and 73.1 years for women in 1961 to 80.5 years (men) and 84.9 years (women) in 2019. Despite the pandemic-related declines in 2020 and 2021, the trend was clearly positive again in 2023, according to the province.

What the forecasts say until 2045
The number of very old people (aged 85 and over) has risen significantly since 2002. Back then, there were around 10,000 people (73 percent women), but last year the statistics recorded almost 19,500 very old Tyroleans (63 percent women).

The province has also drawn up a forecast for the coming decades. According to this, the number of very old people is expected to rise to over 31,000 by 2035 and reach almost 43,000 by 2045.

Why do many Tyroleans live to a very old age? There are numerous theories on this. Studies have shown, among other things, that Tyroleans are more sporty than average and that they live longer in good health than other Austrians.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Claudia Thurner
Claudia Thurner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf