Interior Minister reassures
“No concrete threat situation” for the World Ski Championships!
Four days before the start of the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm on February 4, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner declared on Friday in Salzburg that there are currently no concrete threats against the major event!
"Since October 2023, however, there has been an increased risk scenario and terror alert level four out of five in Austria," said the Minister. The clear objective is "safety and protection" for spectators, athletes, staff and, last but not least, the local population.
"Major sporting events always pose challenges for the police and security forces. In the preparations, but especially during the event itself," said Karner at a press conference. A total of around 300 police officers will be on duty every day - reinforced by additional forces if necessary.
As security measures, the Minister of the Interior today mentioned, for example, surveillance of the event areas and the fan mile, daily explosives checks by dogs in the finish stadium and access and identity checks. On the part of the police, the rapid reaction forces (SRK), the criminal investigation service, bodyguards, Cobra, the air police, drone pilots and the alpine police will also be deployed.
Two operations rooms
The threads come together in an operations room at the state police headquarters in Salzburg, and there is also a staff room in Hinterglemm directly at the finish stadium with representatives from all the emergency organizations. "Decisions can be made there quickly and, above all, in a coordinated manner," emphasized Salzburg State Police Director Bernhard Rausch on Friday.
"There are many scenarios"
Images and data from the course, the finish stadium and the events are transmitted live to the two operations rooms. "We reassess the security situation every day and adapt the measures accordingly," explained Rausch. "There are a lot of scenarios - and a lot of variant planning."
One focus of the police during the World Ski Championships is on traffic management. Rausch recommended that visitors travel by public transport or use the large park-and-ride parking lot at the entrance to the Glemmtal valley in Maishofen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
