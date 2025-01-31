Survey reveals
Corona: where the virus divided and trust fell
Corona has had a massive impact on many aspects of life, including people's trust in politics, which has suffered greatly as a result of the pandemic. However, many of the measures that the rampant virus made necessary were approved by the population.
Specifically, 52% of respondents in a survey conducted by the Unique Research Institute (for Pragmaticus) stated that trust in politics had been weakened. 35 percent saw it as unaffected. Only 10 percent thought that trust had been strengthened, while 4 percent did not say. In contrast, 81% thought that the mask requirement was "absolutely" or "partially or temporarily" correct.
Trust in the media
According to the online survey conducted by the Unique Research Institute by opinion researcher Peter Hajek, trust in the media also fell significantly (sample size: 800 respondents, survey period December 18, 2024 to January 7, 2025). 44% saw their trust in "traditional media such as newspapers, television or radio" weakened, for 37% it was not affected and for a further 14% it was strengthened.
Trust in social media
Trust in social media was rated as weakened by 43%, unaffected by 36% and strengthened by 8%. In the case of science, the number of those who now see less trust (34%) is balanced by those who see trust strengthened (33%).
Measures predominantly rated positively
According to the survey, the majority of respondents rated the measures to contain the coronavirus positively - with one exception.
49% thought the mask requirement was "absolutely" right and 32% thought it was "partially or temporarily" right - an overall approval rating of 81%. In contrast, 17% rated this measure as "absolutely wrong".
The "3G" rules (vaccinated, tested or recovered) were considered "absolutely" correct by 32%, "partially or temporarily" by 34% and completely rejected by a further 32%. The closure of schools and nurseries also met with overwhelming approval with 26% ("absolutely" correct) and 41% ("partially or temporarily"). 29% rated this as "absolutely wrong". Approval of the lockdowns was similar: 23% saw them as "absolutely right" and 46% as "partially or temporarily". Lockdowns were "absolutely wrong" for 28%.
In contrast, the picture was very different when it came to compulsory vaccination (which was decided on but never implemented and later abolished): 46% thought it was "absolutely wrong". 21% rated the obligation as "absolutely right", while 30% thought it was "partially or temporarily" right.
Viral influence on National Council elections?
The much-cited division of society due to corona was seen by 37% as "definitely", with a further 42% answering "rather yes". Nevertheless, according to the survey, the majority of 53% believe that corona has "not at all" influenced voting decisions in the National Council elections. 19% said that the pandemic had "rather" no influence on voting behavior.
