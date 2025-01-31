Victoria likes it!
David Beckham drops the covers in a hot commercial
Even Victoria Beckham gets little hearts in her eyes. Because her husband David Beckham is currently making people gasp with a particularly hot commercial - striptease included!
Victoria Beckham was so excited about the erotic commercial that she announced it on Instagram the day before its release with a provocative photo of her husband in black boxer shorts.
"My boss"
"My boss", the 50-year-old wrote with a winking smiley face.
And the clip actually delivered what the image promised. Photographer duo Mert and Marus have staged David Beckham in a more than sexy way.
Beckham hot in black boxer shorts
The ex-footballer can be seen in the video in a black suit at first, but he quickly takes it off - after all, it's all about the Boss One bodywear! In black boxer shorts that leave little to the imagination, the 49-year-old first stretches out on the couch before doing pull-ups, among other things.
And the fans get to see much more than just David Beckham's impressive six-pack. Because at the end of the promotional video, Becks also gets into the shower - and finally sheds the last bit of fabric on his skin.
Fans celebrate comeback as an underwear model
"I once said that my days as an underwear model were over, but when Boss shared their ambition for this collection and called in my good friends Mert and Marcus to shoot this campaign with their brilliant, creative ideas, I just couldn't turn it down," explained David Beckham, according to People magazine.
In the comments on Instagram, fans gave free rein to their excitement about David Beckham's model comeback. "Thank you God for creating David Beckham," wrote one. "Beckham for Bond", demanded another.
"King Beckham," sighed another fan, while another added: "This is clearly the greatest moment of my day."
