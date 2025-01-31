Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Victoria likes it!

David Beckham drops the covers in a hot commercial

Nachrichten
31.01.2025 08:35

Even Victoria Beckham gets little hearts in her eyes. Because her husband David Beckham is currently making people gasp with a particularly hot commercial - striptease included!

0 Kommentare

Victoria Beckham was so excited about the erotic commercial that she announced it on Instagram the day before its release with a provocative photo of her husband in black boxer shorts.

"My boss"
"My boss", the 50-year-old wrote with a winking smiley face.

And the clip actually delivered what the image promised. Photographer duo Mert and Marus have staged David Beckham in a more than sexy way.

Beckham hot in black boxer shorts
The ex-footballer can be seen in the video in a black suit at first, but he quickly takes it off - after all, it's all about the Boss One bodywear! In black boxer shorts that leave little to the imagination, the 49-year-old first stretches out on the couch before doing pull-ups, among other things.

And the fans get to see much more than just David Beckham's impressive six-pack. Because at the end of the promotional video, Becks also gets into the shower - and finally sheds the last bit of fabric on his skin.

Fans celebrate comeback as an underwear model
"I once said that my days as an underwear model were over, but when Boss shared their ambition for this collection and called in my good friends Mert and Marcus to shoot this campaign with their brilliant, creative ideas, I just couldn't turn it down," explained David Beckham, according to People magazine.

In the comments on Instagram, fans gave free rein to their excitement about David Beckham's model comeback. "Thank you God for creating David Beckham," wrote one. "Beckham for Bond", demanded another. 

"King Beckham," sighed another fan, while another added: "This is clearly the greatest moment of my day."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf