Vote with AfD: Left-wing extremists occupy CDU headquarters

Merz's taboo-breaking

On Wednesday, Merz tabled a motion in the Bundestag to significantly tighten migration policy, a so-called "five-point plan". The motion was only passed thanks to the votes of the AfD. A process that was already foreseeable in advance and was therefore seen by many as cooperation with the AfD, which is classified as a suspected right-wing extremist. A breach of taboo in German politics, for many the case of the much-cited "firewall" against the right, to which the CDU had previously repeatedly committed itself.