Asylum plan upsets
Vote with AfD: Left-wing extremists occupy CDU headquarters
The day after the CDU and the AfD jointly passed a migration motion in the German Bundestag, left-wing extremist activists targeted the CDU headquarters in Berlin on Thursday evening. Employees had to leave the building for security reasons.
Thousands of people have currently gathered for a demonstration in front of the CDU federal headquarters in Berlin-Tiergarten. They want to protest against the CDU's asylum and migration policy.
The police are on site with a large contingent and have cordoned off many streets around the office. At around 7 p.m., they were already talking about 6000 participants; around 4000 had been expected.
The alliance "Together against the right" had called for the demonstration. Organizations such as "Omas gegen rechts" (grannies against the right) were represented on site. They are demonstrating against the migration policy plans of CDU chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz.
Merz's taboo-breaking
On Wednesday, Merz tabled a motion in the Bundestag to significantly tighten migration policy, a so-called "five-point plan". The motion was only passed thanks to the votes of the AfD. A process that was already foreseeable in advance and was therefore seen by many as cooperation with the AfD, which is classified as a suspected right-wing extremist. A breach of taboo in German politics, for many the case of the much-cited "firewall" against the right, to which the CDU had previously repeatedly committed itself.
Merkel also criticizes Merz
Merz also received a lot of criticism from politicians. The SPD and Green parliamentary groups were appalled, but CDU politicians from outside the Bundestag, where only one parliamentary group member voted against the motion, also criticized the move. These included Berlin's mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) and long-time CDU Chancellor Angela Merkel. Experts also consider Merz's plan to be presumably illegal. It would violate EU rights and the German constitution and has little chance of being implemented, they say.
"Merz is making himself a stooge for the fascists"
Activists from the group "Widersetzen" had already occupied a CDU office in the Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf district on Thursday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the group said: "Friedrich Merz needs the votes of the AfD for his policies. Without necessity, he is thus making himself a stooge for the fascists." They want to oppose this: "If the CDU is prepared to accept support from the fascists, it deserves our resistance. We are the firewall."
