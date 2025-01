Chocolate shock: these Milka bars are now shrinking

Changes "only if it is unavoidable"

The measure affects the Alpenmilch, Noisette, Zartherb and Weiß varieties, among others, whose contents will shrink from 100 grams to 90 grams. The weight of several large bars will also be reduced from 270 grams to 250 grams. Some varieties, such as Dark Milk, Luflée and Oreo Sandwich, already contained less than 100 grams. Mondelez emphasized that changes to product sizes would be weighed up "very carefully" and only made "if it is unavoidable".