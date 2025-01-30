After allotment garden deals
Image cultivation: Vienna SPÖ imposes rules of etiquette
The Vienna SPÖ has developed an internal compliance system with general rules for functionaries ahead of the upcoming state elections - the first party to do so, as state party secretary Barbara Novak (SPÖ) assured on Thursday. The process was started after functionaries had to justify themselves because of their allotment garden reasons.
It was stated that all those who work in or for the SPÖ act in a credible, transparent and law-abiding manner. A dedicated "Compliance Officer" serves as a point of contact.
Buying allotment gardens: SPÖ district leaders in focus
In the discussion about allotment gardens, the focus was on a purchase made in 2020 by Ernst Nevrivy , the SPÖ district leader in Donaustadt, on a site in Breitenlee. In 2021, the property was rezoned as building land - which earned him the accusation of having profited from the change. Before Nevrivy, several SPÖ politicians had already purchased plots of land there.
"Compliance compass" as a guideline
The public prosecutor's office is currently investigating allegations of abuse of office. The SPÖ has investigated the matter internally and found no misconduct, and the Vienna City Court of Audit was also unable to identify any influence on the allocation process. However, the party promised to devote more attention to the issue of compliance.
This has now happened: Information letters containing the key points have been sent to elected representatives, officials and members. At the heart of the system is a "compliance compass". It is important, for example, that applicable laws and rules are observed, that the basic values of social democracy are lived, that conflicts of interest are disclosed and that confidential information is handled responsibly.
Social media platforms: The party's reputation should be taken into account
It is also pointed out that the party's reputation should be taken into account - for example in activities on social media platforms. "Posting, liking or sharing content can have a negative impact on others and our movement", it is emphasized. Specific cases are not discussed, but there are guidelines for any problematic situations.
If they find themselves in such a situation, comrades should consider whether their own behavior could harm the party. They are also advised to ask themselves the following question: "What if my behavior were to appear in the newspaper tomorrow?"
If you are unable to answer this question yourself, you are advised to seek help. Contact points can be superiors or the works council, for example. However, a dedicated "compliance officer" is also installed as a contact person within the party.
The issue of benefits is also regulated
The regulations also address the issue of benefits to full-time employees. If the value of the gift exceeds 70 euros, it must be reported to the organization. For gifts over 100 euros, approval must be obtained from the line manager.
"The SPÖ Vienna is the first and so far only party in Austria to have developed a compliance system. We are proud to be a pioneer in this area and to set a good example," emphasized party secretary Novak. She was convinced that the system makes the basic values of the SPÖ's work transparent and comprehensible and thus strengthens people's trust in politics and democracy.
Training courses announced
Existing principles already practiced within the Vienna Social Democrats have been written down for the compliance system. Novak promised that they would be expanded further if necessary. The implementation of the guidelines within the party will be carried out by its own ambassadors, among others. There will also be training courses.
Sanctions have not been specifically anchored in the system. This is because they already exist at other levels, as explained to APA. For example, the statute provides for recourse to the court of arbitration. The ultimate consequence here is expulsion from the party. Employment law also applies to full-time employees, it was emphasized.
Opposition reacts cautiously
For the Vienna ÖVP, the presentation raises the question of whether there is a "genuine will to reform" in the SPÖ or whether they are just trying to divert attention from old transgressions. "Apparently, public pressure and investigations by the public prosecutor are needed before transparency even becomes an issue in the SPÖ," said Peter Sverak, regional manager of the Vienna People's Party. The Vienna ÖVP, he assured, has been advocating clear, transparent and above all independent control mechanisms in politics for years.
The Greens were pleased that the "allotment garden scandal" had now "finally" led to the SPÖ prescribing compliance rules. "This is urgently necessary for the SPÖ", said club leader David Ellensohn with conviction.
He added: "It is simply wrong to claim that the SPÖ is the only party that imposes compliance rules on itself." The Greens have been doing this for years, he emphasized.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.