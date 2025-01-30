Image cultivation: Vienna SPÖ imposes rules of etiquette

Opposition reacts cautiously

For the Vienna ÖVP, the presentation raises the question of whether there is a "genuine will to reform" in the SPÖ or whether they are just trying to divert attention from old transgressions. "Apparently, public pressure and investigations by the public prosecutor are needed before transparency even becomes an issue in the SPÖ," said Peter Sverak, regional manager of the Vienna People's Party. The Vienna ÖVP, he assured, has been advocating clear, transparent and above all independent control mechanisms in politics for years.