talk about it

"On November 11, 1938, the Nazis rounded up Jews. We knew they would come to us too. We were afraid. A lot of fear. What would the future bring?" recalled Richard Schoen in a video interview that is currently being shown in the traveling exhibition "talking about it" by "erinnern.at" at the Kärnten Museum in Klagenfurt. "There was a knock on the door. The SA came for my brother and me. They took us into a large room with 300 or 500 people. At some point my brother said out loud: 'What have we Jews done wrong? They took him away immediately. I wanted to help him, wanted to say something, but my mind said: 'No, it won't help. They'll kill me too. That was the last time I saw my brother. I still often feel guilty today," said Richard Schoen, his voice choked with tears.