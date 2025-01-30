Corona funding
Benko tax consultant also in the investigators’ sights
TPA partner Karin Fuhrmann is suspected of being involved in a funding fraud surrounding Chalet N. The case involves 1.2 million euros of taxpayers' money.
Thursday, January 23rd. At 8.30 a.m., Soko Signa detectives arrest René Benko in his office at Kaufhaus Tyrol. At the same time, investigators on behalf of the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA) comb through Chalet N in Oberlech, which the financial juggler and his family repeatedly used as a luxury winter residence.
There was even a "private office"
The Benko chalet on the Arlberg is part of the Laura Foundation empire, which the administrator of the billionaire bankrupt has been trying to crack since January 30 at the Innsbruck regional court.
Officially, a hotel was registered in Lech. However, the investigators are now seriously questioning this information. In their opinion: The six-star residence had served "mainly as accommodation for René Benko and his business partners". Benko even had a "private office" there, to which only he had access.
According to investigations by "Krone" and "News", the allegation is now one of serious fraud. René Benko and accomplices are accused of having collected a state subsidy of 1.2 million euros for the alleged "private hotel" during the coronavirus pandemic. From the COFAG pot, which was filled with taxpayers' money.
"Preparation of incorrect expert reports"
The investigators believe that the funding was misused: not for the official closure of a hotel, but among other things "to finance René Benko's private lifestyle".
One of the country's best-known tax consultants is also being targeted: Karin Fuhrmann, a partner at TPA and a close Benko confidante for many years, is alleged to have been involved in the serious fraud or misuse of funding, according to the WKStA. A WKStA document refers to the "preparation of incorrect expert opinions, statements and confirmations as enclosures to the funding applications".
Benko and Fuhrmann have always vehemently denied all allegations. The presumption of innocence applies.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.