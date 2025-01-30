Vorteilswelt
Horror scenes in Graz

Knife attack at the cemetery: woman fights for her life

Nachrichten
30.01.2025 09:38

Horrific scenes took place on Wednesday afternoon at the Leonhard cemetery in Graz: a previously unknown man is suspected of having inflicted multiple cuts to the face and neck of a 73-year-old woman. The perpetrator is still on the run and the investigation is in full swing.

The woman from Graz was at the grave of her deceased husband at around 4.40 pm. An as yet unknown perpetrator suddenly attacked the woman and inflicted multiple injuries, presumably with a Stanley knife. Passers-by found the seriously injured woman and called the emergency services. The ambulance transported the woman from Graz to Graz Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman had to undergo emergency surgery in the early evening.

Witnesses urgently needed
Several police patrols searched for the fleeing perpetrator. However, the search has so far been unsuccessful due to the lack of information about the perpetrator. The Styrian State Office of Criminal Investigation has taken up the investigation into the suspected attempted murder and is asking possible witnesses for help. At present, neither a possible motive for the crime nor a concrete clue to identify a perpetrator is known.

Witnesses can contact the Styrian Criminal Police Office at any time on 059-133-60-3333 or 133.

The victim is currently receiving intensive medical treatment. The 73-year-old's condition is stable. It has not yet been possible to interview the Graz woman due to her state of health.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
