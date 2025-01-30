1 year after divorce
Kevin Costner ex Christine Baumgartner is engaged
That was quick! Just one year after Kevin Costner's divorce, his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner is reportedly engaged again.
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner only agreed on a divorce settlement in February 2024. And now, around a year later, the 50-year-old is said to have gotten engaged to her new partner Josh Connor.
Proposal on the beach
This was reported by People magazine, citing a source close to the couple. According to the source, Connor proposed to his partner on 26 January.
It is said that the two first enjoyed a romantic dinner and then strolled along the beach in Santa Barbara. "It started raining, so there was almost no one on the beach when Josh got down on one knee," the insider revealed.
"They are over the moon"
The fact that Baumgartner is in such a hurry to get married again after calling it quits with Costner doesn't seem to surprise anyone. "They spent Christmas last month in New York, where it all began," the insider continued. "They are both over the moon and looking forward to their future together."
So far, Baumgartner and Connor have not officially confirmed their engagement.
Agreement after war of the roses
Christine Baumgartner married Hollywood star Kevin Costner in 2014, with whom she has two sons and a daughter. In May 2023, Baumgartner unexpectedly filed for divorce and a war of the roses ensued. The ex-couple were only able to reach an agreement at the beginning of last year.
Just a few weeks before the divorce, rumors were circulating that Baumgartner and Connor were a couple. The two had previously been friends.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
