Uproar in Norway
Abolish VAR? Association opposes clubs
In the debate surrounding the abolition of the video assistant referee in Norway, the national soccer association NFF is taking a stand against the majority of professional clubs.
Instead of abolishing the VAR, the association's leadership unanimously voted in favor of retaining and further developing the VAR. This was announced by the head of the association, Lise Klaveness, after a comprehensive consideration of the various positions in the debate.
Klaveness said that a project that so many people had invested their resources in and that had only been running for two seasons could not be completed at the present time. In addition, the video assistant had become an important part of European club and national team soccer. We are in a situation where the majority of professional clubs are up against the majority of everyone else who plays a role in soccer, explained Klaveness.
Fan protests
The video referee was introduced in Norwegian professional soccer in 2023. Since then, it has been the subject of sometimes fierce controversy, with fan groups in particular regularly taking him to task. A week ago, a majority of professional clubs voted in favor of abolishing the VAR as soon as possible: 19 clubs voted in favor, 13 against. The final decision on the future of the video assistant referee will be made at a national soccer congress on March 1 and 2.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.