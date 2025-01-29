Reception at the Nightrace
The blacks have a break at the blue premiere
On the Schafalm high above the Planai, FPÖ leader Mario Kunasek hosted his first Nightrace reception as provincial governor - and there was a different kind of "Almauftrieb" . . .
After the rain came the sunshine. While the weather gods were still stingy with their charms on Tuesday, Schladming presented itself as a postcard motif today. Especially up on the freshly snow-covered Schafalm - with a view of the majestic Dachstein - the cameras were clicking, if they still do these days.
In addition to the fantastic backdrop, this was also due to a different kind of "Almauftrieb". For the first time, Mario Kunasek was the first liberal governor to host a Nightrace reception. Heinz Schütter, legendary host at the Schafalm together with his brother Reini, responded in his usual dry manner: "I think it's good when the colors change. If you always wear the same thing, it gets boring after a while."
The new head of the region was also in a good mood during the speech, as it was already day number three for him in the white-green ski metropolis. "I would like to congratulate those who are still fresh after two nights in Schladming. Today is certainly set for a real ski festival."
Although Kunasek is a newcomer to the event as Governor, he is an old Planai hand: "When the cauldron down there in the stadium is red-hot, emotions run high - that's unique in the World Cup circus. That's why, for once, my blacks are having a break today," he smiles, referring to the Champions League match between Sturm and Leipzig in Klagenfurt, which is taking place at virtually the same time.
Kuansek had almost the entire government team in tow for the warm-up on the mountain: In addition to the state councillors Claudia Holzer, Stefan Hermann, Hannes Amesbauer (FPÖ), Simone Schmiedtbauer and Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP), his predecessor Christopher Drexler, President of the State Parliament Gerald Deutschmann, ÖSV President Roswitha Stadlober, Nightrace inventor Hans Grogl and former professional skier Bernhard Knauß were also present.
The mayors Hermann Trinker (Schladming) and Stefan Knapp (Haus), as well as the cable car operators Georg Bliem (Planai), Klaus Hofstätter (Haus) and Erwin Petz (Riesneralm) also did the honors.
Heinz Schütter also expressed a wish during this high-caliber round: "Maybe we'll be able to get more people involved in the future, turn the giant slalom into an event and fill the stands."
