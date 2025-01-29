Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Reception at the Nightrace

The blacks have a break at the blue premiere

Nachrichten
29.01.2025 18:00

On the Schafalm high above the Planai, FPÖ leader Mario Kunasek hosted his first Nightrace reception as provincial governor - and there was a different kind of "Almauftrieb" . . .

0 Kommentare

After the rain came the sunshine. While the weather gods were still stingy with their charms on Tuesday, Schladming presented itself as a postcard motif today. Especially up on the freshly snow-covered Schafalm - with a view of the majestic Dachstein - the cameras were clicking, if they still do these days.

In addition to the fantastic backdrop, this was also due to a different kind of "Almauftrieb". For the first time, Mario Kunasek was the first liberal governor to host a Nightrace reception. Heinz Schütter, legendary host at the Schafalm together with his brother Reini, responded in his usual dry manner: "I think it's good when the colors change. If you always wear the same thing, it gets boring after a while."

Christopher Drexler, Stefan Knapp (mayor of Haus), "Krone" publisher Christoph Dichand, editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann and Hermann Trinker (mayor of Schladming, from left). (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)
Christopher Drexler, Stefan Knapp (mayor of Haus), "Krone" publisher Christoph Dichand, editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann and Hermann Trinker (mayor of Schladming, from left).
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)

The new head of the region was also in a good mood during the speech, as it was already day number three for him in the white-green ski metropolis. "I would like to congratulate those who are still fresh after two nights in Schladming. Today is certainly set for a real ski festival."

Although Kunasek is a newcomer to the event as Governor, he is an old Planai hand: "When the cauldron down there in the stadium is red-hot, emotions run high - that's unique in the World Cup circus. That's why, for once, my blacks are having a break today," he smiles, referring to the Champions League match between Sturm and Leipzig in Klagenfurt, which is taking place at virtually the same time.

Bernhard Knauß, Roswitha and Alois Stadlober and Hans Grogl (from left) (Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
Bernhard Knauß, Roswitha and Alois Stadlober and Hans Grogl (from left)
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)

Kuansek had almost the entire government team in tow for the warm-up on the mountain: In addition to the state councillors Claudia Holzer, Stefan Hermann, Hannes Amesbauer (FPÖ), Simone Schmiedtbauer and Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP), his predecessor Christopher Drexler, President of the State Parliament Gerald Deutschmann, ÖSV President Roswitha Stadlober, Nightrace inventor Hans Grogl and former professional skier Bernhard Knauß were also present.

Chef Reini Ries (center) also left nothing to be desired for Simone Schmiedtbauer, Karlheinz Kornhäusl, Stefan Hermann and Claudia Holzer (from left). (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)
Chef Reini Ries (center) also left nothing to be desired for Simone Schmiedtbauer, Karlheinz Kornhäusl, Stefan Hermann and Claudia Holzer (from left).
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)

The mayors Hermann Trinker (Schladming) and Stefan Knapp (Haus), as well as the cable car operators Georg Bliem (Planai), Klaus Hofstätter (Haus) and Erwin Petz (Riesneralm) also did the honors.

Heinz Schütter also expressed a wish during this high-caliber round: "Maybe we'll be able to get more people involved in the future, turn the giant slalom into an event and fill the stands."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Marcus Stoimaier
Marcus Stoimaier
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf