After advertising for AfD
Gates: Musk’s meddling in politics “completely insane”
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has caused a stir in recent weeks with his campaign support for far-right parties in Europe. In particular, his advertising for the AfD, which is sometimes classified as right-wing extremist, has caused a stir. Microsoft founder Bill Gates has now sharply criticized the interference in Europe and described Musk's influence as "completely insane".
In an interview with the British "Sunday Times", Gates advises taking protective measures to prevent "super-rich foreigners" from distorting elections. The background to this is Musk's repeated political statements on his platform X (formerly Twitter).
Musk complained of "too much focus on past guilt"
His support for right-wing extremists in the UK and Germany in particular has been met with criticism. For example, Musk had called for the release of imprisoned British right-wing extremist Tommy Robinson - a position from which even Brexit hardliner Nigel Farage had distanced himself.
Musk also caused a stir in Germany when he intervened in the election campaign and openly backed the AfD. In a link-up to an election campaign event, he complained that there was allegedly "too much focus on past guilt" in Germany - a statement that sparked international outrage.
Gates: "Super smart" engages in "populist agitation"
Despite the massive criticism, Gates also had words of praise for Musk: "He's super-smart," he said, but added: "If someone is super-smart, and he is, he should think about how he can help." In his opinion, however, Musk is instead engaging in "populist agitation".
Musk could "destabilize" the political situation
The debate about Musk's political influence has become particularly explosive in the USA. After he sharply criticized the Democrats during the 2024 presidential election, he was appointed special advisor by Donald Trump - with the task of developing drastic austerity measures.
Whether and to what extent Musk's political influence will continue remains to be seen. But for Gates, one thing is certain: "It's really insane that he can destabilize the political situation in other countries."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.