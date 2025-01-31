Hiking in Styria
Snowshoeing at the foot of the Bischofsmütze
The current snow situation, the impressive mountain scenery and the rustic places to stop for refreshments make the Hofalmen, which Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti also highly recommend to beginners, an attractive snowshoe tour.
At the foot of the Dachstein and Gosaukamm, at over 1000 meters above sea level, lies one of the snowiest communities in neighbouring Salzburger Land, Filzmoos.
The village with around 1500 inhabitants has developed from a former alpine pasture and mining area into a popular tourist destination, offering a wide range of leisure activities in both summer and winter.
In the north, the imposing cliffs of the Bischofsmütze dominate the landscape, while in the south, the almost 1,800-metre-high Rossbrand panoramic mountain marks the boundary of the municipality.
For snowshoe hikers, both of the aforementioned natural areas offer a variety of tour options. The easy hike to the Hofalmen is highly recommended. The signposted trail can be hiked with or without snowshoes (along the road) and leads comfortably through a wooded valley up to the extensive alpine pastures with their traditional huts.
If you want to enjoy one of the most beautiful views of the Hofalmen, you shouldn't shy away from the few meters in altitude to the "Maria am Steineckl" chapel. From there, a panorama opens up with a perfect photo motif of chapel, alpine pastures and the striking Bischofsmütze in the background.
Facts & Figures
- Hiking data: 9 km/ 210 m elevation gain/ walking time approx. 3 h.
- Requirements: easy tour on hiking trails and/or along the toll road; the last third of the route leads over open terrain to the Oberhofalm and Unterhofalm.
- Starting point: parking lot in front of the toll station; with the village shuttle "Fidibus" line 2 to Häuslerbrücke or further to Wallehenhof (terminus).
- Refreshment stops during the hike: Oberhofalm, 06457/3300, oberhofalm.at; Unterhofalm, 0664/1599508, unterhofalm.at.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, office@weg-es.at, weg-es.at; Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
Conclusion: a beginner's tour for connoisseurs!
We start at the toll booth and turn right over the bridge. Shortly afterwards, we see the signpost "Hofalmen via nature trail" and turn left. This hiking trail takes us to the access road in the direction of the Hofalmen. The hiking trail mostly runs parallel to the road or takes a shortcut.
From the Bögrainalm with the Meeräugl spring, we hike across the open spaces to the Ober- and Unterhofalm.
The way back is the same as the way there.
