Everything for the fish!

Domquartier now shows art in a fish tank

Nachrichten
28.01.2025 21:00

Showing art in unusual places is nothing new for museums. This year, however, the Domquartier wants to open up a really special place as an exhibition space: From March, the Fischkalter will be made permanently accessible to the public. 

In the 17th century, this was the seat of the court fishery. All fishermen had to declare their catch in writing when entering the city and first offer it for sale to the prince-archbishop's court. The animals were stored and kept fresh in the fish cold store.

Today, the Domquartier wants to keep its image fresh: Young people are considered a particularly important target group. Digitalization and world heritage education also play an important role here.

The "Evanescent" sound and light installation will be shown in summer.
The "Evanescent" sound and light installation will be shown in summer.
(Bild: Aman Maller for Klanglicht)

The special exhibitions "Paradise Lost" and "Face to Face" can therefore also be experienced in a playful way. This is made possible, for example, by a memory game: In this game, tapestries - pictures made of wool and silk - can be experienced directly.

Sculptor Tony Cragg
Sculptor Tony Cragg
(Bild: Charles Duprat)

The "Evanescent" sound and light installation also puts you right in the middle of things instead of just being there. This will be shown in cooperation with the Sommerszene. Another collaboration awaits visitors this year: together with Galerie Ropac, sculptor Tony Cragg will be exploring the state rooms in his work.

New from January is the chamber music concert series "Date with Mozart. This will take place every Thursday and Friday at 4 pm in the Knights' Hall.

Celebrations at the Baroque Festival in October
Celebrations at the Baroque Festival in October
(Bild: Chris Hofer)

The Baroque Festival in October is another big celebration this year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisa Torner
Elisa Torner
