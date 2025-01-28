Everything for the fish!
Domquartier now shows art in a fish tank
Showing art in unusual places is nothing new for museums. This year, however, the Domquartier wants to open up a really special place as an exhibition space: From March, the Fischkalter will be made permanently accessible to the public.
In the 17th century, this was the seat of the court fishery. All fishermen had to declare their catch in writing when entering the city and first offer it for sale to the prince-archbishop's court. The animals were stored and kept fresh in the fish cold store.
Today, the Domquartier wants to keep its image fresh: Young people are considered a particularly important target group. Digitalization and world heritage education also play an important role here.
The special exhibitions "Paradise Lost" and "Face to Face" can therefore also be experienced in a playful way. This is made possible, for example, by a memory game: In this game, tapestries - pictures made of wool and silk - can be experienced directly.
The "Evanescent" sound and light installation also puts you right in the middle of things instead of just being there. This will be shown in cooperation with the Sommerszene. Another collaboration awaits visitors this year: together with Galerie Ropac, sculptor Tony Cragg will be exploring the state rooms in his work.
New from January is the chamber music concert series "Date with Mozart. This will take place every Thursday and Friday at 4 pm in the Knights' Hall.
The Baroque Festival in October is another big celebration this year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.