Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sparkling wine stronghold Poysdorf

Visitor magnet defies the stormy fall

Nachrichten
29.01.2025 11:00

Wine, cycling and scavenger hunts: Poysdorf remains a popular excursion destination. Only the storm prevented the wine town from setting a new record for overnight stays. Above all, a wide range of experiences and the attractiveness of the region drew numerous guests.

0 Kommentare

With 40,734 overnight stays, Poysdorf can look back on a strong tourism year in 2024 - the second-highest figure in the history of the wine town. It was particularly popular with guests in the summer season, leading to full accommodation and more campers. In the fall, however, the effects of the massive storm in Lower Austria made themselves felt, noticeably dampening the peak tourist season.

Nevertheless, the region attracted numerous visitors, primarily due to its diverse range of experiences. The "Poysdorfer Schnitzeljagd", a treasure hunt with puzzles about wine and the region, and the Vino Versum, the wine town's tourist center, were very popular. The Vino Versum combines historic buildings with modern, interactive insights into the world of wine and offers a varied program of guided tours and events. Special highlights also include "Wine & Crime", the "Poysdorf Experience" and the "Apricot Experience". 

Zitat Icon

"We offer the "Apricot Experience" package, where guests travel by tractor trailer to an apricot orchard, receive a guided tour with more detailed information about apricots and then taste the diverse product in a variety of ways."

Susanne Reidlinger, Geschäftsführerin von Vino Versum

Cycling is a strong trend
Cycling remains particularly popular in the region. "Pleasure cycling" with e-bikes through the gentle hilly landscape with a visit to a wine tavern at the end is becoming increasingly popular. The trend towards gravel biking is also attracting more and more sports enthusiasts. Away from the main routes, gravel paths offer a mixture of adventure and nature experience for gravel bikers.

Poysdorf shows that even in challenging times, tourism can impress with creative offers and regional authenticity. With its combination of enjoyment, activity and regional culture, the wine town remains a fixed point for connoisseurs and nature lovers and was also a popular visitor magnet last year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Julia Bonau
Julia Bonau
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf