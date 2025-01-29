Sparkling wine stronghold Poysdorf
Visitor magnet defies the stormy fall
Wine, cycling and scavenger hunts: Poysdorf remains a popular excursion destination. Only the storm prevented the wine town from setting a new record for overnight stays. Above all, a wide range of experiences and the attractiveness of the region drew numerous guests.
With 40,734 overnight stays, Poysdorf can look back on a strong tourism year in 2024 - the second-highest figure in the history of the wine town. It was particularly popular with guests in the summer season, leading to full accommodation and more campers. In the fall, however, the effects of the massive storm in Lower Austria made themselves felt, noticeably dampening the peak tourist season.
Nevertheless, the region attracted numerous visitors, primarily due to its diverse range of experiences. The "Poysdorfer Schnitzeljagd", a treasure hunt with puzzles about wine and the region, and the Vino Versum, the wine town's tourist center, were very popular. The Vino Versum combines historic buildings with modern, interactive insights into the world of wine and offers a varied program of guided tours and events. Special highlights also include "Wine & Crime", the "Poysdorf Experience" and the "Apricot Experience".
"We offer the "Apricot Experience" package, where guests travel by tractor trailer to an apricot orchard, receive a guided tour with more detailed information about apricots and then taste the diverse product in a variety of ways."
Susanne Reidlinger, Geschäftsführerin von Vino Versum
Cycling is a strong trend
Cycling remains particularly popular in the region. "Pleasure cycling" with e-bikes through the gentle hilly landscape with a visit to a wine tavern at the end is becoming increasingly popular. The trend towards gravel biking is also attracting more and more sports enthusiasts. Away from the main routes, gravel paths offer a mixture of adventure and nature experience for gravel bikers.
Poysdorf shows that even in challenging times, tourism can impress with creative offers and regional authenticity. With its combination of enjoyment, activity and regional culture, the wine town remains a fixed point for connoisseurs and nature lovers and was also a popular visitor magnet last year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
