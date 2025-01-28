Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

State Opera premiere

The new “Magic Flute”: Survival in the house of horrors!

Nachrichten
28.01.2025 15:47

Barbora Horáková's new production of Mozart's "Magic Flute" earned cheers at the Vienna State Opera, but also fierce boos - ovations for Bertrand de Billy on the podium and some of the singers!

0 Kommentare

Frankenstein author Mary Shelley, Dracula biographer Bram Stoker or the Wolverine fathers would probably have fun with Barbora Horáková's new "Magic Flute": when the curtain rises, Mozart's three boys cycle around a rotten, dilapidated residence. Somewhere in Döbling? Thrills - that's what the louts are looking for. And they find it in set designer Falko Herold's horror villa with its symbols of death, barred cages and staircases leading into dangerous worlds of torture and dreams. Suddenly, like in a horror movie, countless doors open. A maelstrom draws the three of them with magical force into the villa's chambers of horror, into the strange bar of the initiates or to the grand entrance of Sarastro, who floats down from Olympian heights on a crescent moon in the blue robe of the Queen of the Night. The three witness how a smacking - projected - giant snake threatens Prince Tamino, but also questionable moral tests involving love, life and death. And how the Queen of the Night urges her daughter Pamina to murder Sarastro. They carry their souls strapped to their backs. Horáková creates high tension. It is true that one misses popular interludes such as the animal parade or many popular gags in the willfully deleted dialogues. But Horáková tells the story clearly, cleverly, a little removed from the Masonic ideology of the work and with flair - also for a young audience!

"Pamina" Sláva Zámečníková and "Papageno" Ludwig Mittelhammer (Bild: (c) Wiener Staatsoper Michael Poehn)
"Pamina" Sláva Zámečníková and "Papageno" Ludwig Mittelhammer
(Bild: (c) Wiener Staatsoper Michael Poehn)
Georg Zeppenfeld as the dignified and heroic Sarastro (Bild: (c) Wiener Staatsoper Michael Poehn)
Georg Zeppenfeld as the dignified and heroic Sarastro
(Bild: (c) Wiener Staatsoper Michael Poehn)
Sarastro sits in the dress of the Queen of the Night (!) in a crescent moon (Bild: (c) Wiener Staatsoper Michael Poehn)
Sarastro sits in the dress of the Queen of the Night (!) in a crescent moon
(Bild: (c) Wiener Staatsoper Michael Poehn)
"Queen of the Night" Serena Sáenz (Bild: (c) Wiener Staatsoper Michael Poehn)
"Queen of the Night" Serena Sáenz
(Bild: (c) Wiener Staatsoper Michael Poehn)
(Bild: (c) Wiener Staatsoper Michael Poehn)
(Bild: (c) Wiener Staatsoper Michael Poehn)
The stage design is by Falko Herold (Bild: (c) Wiener Staatsoper Michael Poehn)
The stage design is by Falko Herold
(Bild: (c) Wiener Staatsoper Michael Poehn)

After the uninspired, clueless "Magic Flute" productions of the State Opera by Joachim Herz, Marco Arturo Marelli or Leiser & Caurier in recent decades, we finally experience an exciting, thoroughly practicable production with clever character management in magically atmospheric tableaux. For the big test scene, when Tamino and Pamina have to prove their mythical destiny for each other in the test of fire and water, I would have liked less banal gray-on-gray imagery, however. And I find it ridiculous that the lovers have to carry their aged second selves around on their humps, who finally go to heaven - motto: "Sell my clothes, I'm going to heaven". Horáková doesn't come up with anything very effective for the end: The Queen of the Night has the temple stormed, but then immediately joins Sarastro for the big reconciliation party.

Musically, Bertrand de Billy saves the premiere after Franz Welser-Möst's cancellation due to illness. He had the State Opera Orchestra firmly under control, producing powerful and beautiful-sounding music; some parts in the chorus sounded unsteady or shaky.

"Papagena" Ilia Staple (with her "alter ego" puppet) (Bild: (c) Wiener Staatsoper Michael Poehn)
"Papagena" Ilia Staple (with her "alter ego" puppet)
(Bild: (c) Wiener Staatsoper Michael Poehn)
(Bild: (c) Wiener Staatsoper Michael Poehn)
(Bild: (c) Wiener Staatsoper Michael Poehn)
(Bild: (c) Wiener Staatsoper Michael Poehn)
(Bild: (c) Wiener Staatsoper Michael Poehn)
(Bild: (c) Wiener Staatsoper Michael Poehn)
(Bild: (c) Wiener Staatsoper Michael Poehn)
Julian Prégardien's Tamino lacks tenoral brilliance (Bild: (c) Wiener Staatsoper Michael Poehn)
Julian Prégardien's Tamino lacks tenoral brilliance
(Bild: (c) Wiener Staatsoper Michael Poehn)

The cast is only partially convincing: Julian Prégardien's Tamino lacks tenoral brilliance and intimacy, the voice repeatedly sounds narrow, his "Bildnis" aria uninspired: The dialogues are colorless. "Pamina" Sláva Zámečníková impresses with the elegance of her noble soprano voice, the warmth of her timbre and her noble phrasing. For the Spaniard Serena Sáenz as the Queen of the Night, dramatic effects are probably the most important thing. The coloratura in the two arias is not always perfect. As always, Georg Zeppenfeld is reliable as the dignified, heroic Sarastro. Ludwig Mittelhammer is a real natural Papageno with a beautiful baritone, his dear Papagena Ilia Staple is on a par, politically correct - instead of Mohr a coal shoveler - "Monostatos" Matthäus Schmidlechner, the "Speaker" Jochen Schmeckenbecher is condemned to be a somewhat pale barkeeper. The three ladies and the harnesses are rather pale.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Dr. Karl-Heinz Roschitz
Dr. Karl-Heinz Roschitz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf