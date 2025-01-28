The new “Magic Flute”: Survival in the house of horrors!

Frankenstein author Mary Shelley, Dracula biographer Bram Stoker or the Wolverine fathers would probably have fun with Barbora Horáková's new "Magic Flute": when the curtain rises, Mozart's three boys cycle around a rotten, dilapidated residence. Somewhere in Döbling? Thrills - that's what the louts are looking for. And they find it in set designer Falko Herold's horror villa with its symbols of death, barred cages and staircases leading into dangerous worlds of torture and dreams. Suddenly, like in a horror movie, countless doors open. A maelstrom draws the three of them with magical force into the villa's chambers of horror, into the strange bar of the initiates or to the grand entrance of Sarastro, who floats down from Olympian heights on a crescent moon in the blue robe of the Queen of the Night. The three witness how a smacking - projected - giant snake threatens Prince Tamino, but also questionable moral tests involving love, life and death. And how the Queen of the Night urges her daughter Pamina to murder Sarastro. They carry their souls strapped to their backs. Horáková creates high tension. It is true that one misses popular interludes such as the animal parade or many popular gags in the willfully deleted dialogues. But Horáková tells the story clearly, cleverly, a little removed from the Masonic ideology of the work and with flair - also for a young audience!