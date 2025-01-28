"Gulf of America"
Google Maps renames Gulf of Mexico after decree
Internet giant Google is reacting to the renaming of the "Gulf of Mexico" by US President Donald Trump by decree. As soon as the change in the US Geographic Names System is official, it will be referred to as the "Gulf of America" in Google Maps for US users.
In Mexico, the name "Gulf of Mexico" will remain, Google announced via X on Tuesday. Users outside the USA and Mexico will see both names on Google Maps.
Last Friday, the new US government under Trump officially renamed the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America and Denali Mountain in Alaska Mount McKinley. "At the direction of the President, the Gulf of Mexico will now officially be known as the Gulf of America, and the highest mountain in North America will once again bear the name Mount McKinley," said the Department of the Interior.
Trump announced the name changes a few hours after taking office last Monday as part of a series of measures, thereby fulfilling an election promise. For language use in the USA, a name change is possible without the consent of the neighboring states. However, other countries as well as the United Nations and other international organizations do not have to comply with Trump's initiative.
