According to media:
Officials involved in Trump investigation dismissed
The reorganization of ministries and authorities under the new US President Donald Trump continues. According to media reports, several employees of the Department of Justice who were involved in the investigations against the 78-year-old Republican are now being dismissed.
Acting Attorney General James McHenry has doubts "that they are helping to faithfully implement the president's agenda", reported the Washington Post and ABC News, among others, citing ministry circles.Trump's preferred Attorney General Pam Bondi still has to be confirmed by the Senate, until then the department will be headed by McHenry.
Special investigator resigned after Trump's election victory
Under Trump's predecessor Joe Biden, the then Attorney General Merrick Garland had appointed the special investigator Jack Smith. Smith's mandate was to investigate Trump's handling of classified documents after he left the White House in 2021, as well as his alleged attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.
After Trump's election victory on November 5, the two criminal proceedings were dropped. Smith justified this with the custom that the Department of Justice does not investigate sitting presidents - he himself left the department. However, in a report of around 130 pages, the special investigator emphasized that, in his opinion, Trump only escaped conviction for election fraud thanks to his re-election.
