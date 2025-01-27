Selenskyj: Have “given away” nuclear weapons for war

He had also spoken to Trump about the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, in which the USA, Great Britain and Russia gave the former Soviet republics of Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan strong security guarantees in return for the elimination of all nuclear weapons on their territory. In the meantime, everything has changed. When Russia occupied the Crimean peninsula and the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in eastern Ukraine, Kiev called on the guarantor powers to intervene, but there was no response. "Ukraine has given away its nuclear weapons," Selensky summarized.