Auto-saved draft

Will the ceasefire expire again?

Most of them, however, are facing the ruins of their existence. According to UN figures, more than 60 percent of the buildings in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed or damaged. In the north, the figure is as high as 80 percent in some places. But the people are dreaming of rebuilding their homes, although most of them do not know how to finance this. The EU and the Gulf emirate of Qatar will probably have to dig deep into their pockets at some point.