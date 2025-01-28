Citizens warn of sinister gang on the internet

Residents of the Krems Valley are currently warning each other several times on online platforms about groups moving around. This is also the case in Piberbach: "One rings the bell, the other scouts around. A phone call is made after every house. Be careful," writes one user. Mayor Markus Mitterbaur's desk has also been hit by the issue: "Last week, I received a message from a local citizen saying that people were hanging around and ringing the doorbell with the scam that they were hungry and thirsty. People who come along then scout around," reports the head of the village.