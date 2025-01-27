Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Signa shock over

Galeria is suddenly back in the black

Nachrichten
27.01.2025 11:32

With the fall of the real estate juggler René Benko, the German department store chain also got into serious difficulties. According to the new co-owner, however, the turnaround now seems to have been achieved - Galeria is back in the black.

0 Kommentare

Following the insolvency proceedings concluded in the summer, Galeria has made a profitable start to the new financial year according to its co-owner. "All 83 stores are in the black," entrepreneur Bernd Beetz told the Düsseldorf-based Handelsblatt newspaper.

In January 2024, Galeria filed for insolvency for the third time in just a few years after the department store chain ran into difficulties in the wake of the Signa insolvency.

Name and jobs eliminated
In April, a consortium consisting of the US investment group NRDC Equity Partners and Bernd Beetz's investment company BB Kapital SA took over the department store chain from Signa. Among other things, they removed the names Kaufhof and Karstadt and cut around half of the jobs at the Essen headquarters.

Galeria is now an "agile, owner-managed company", Beetz told the newspaper. For the current year, Galeria is aiming to increase sales by around 500 million euros to 2.5 billion euros. According to Beetz, the last time the department store chain was profitable was ten years ago.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf