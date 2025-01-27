Signa shock over
Galeria is suddenly back in the black
With the fall of the real estate juggler René Benko, the German department store chain also got into serious difficulties. According to the new co-owner, however, the turnaround now seems to have been achieved - Galeria is back in the black.
Following the insolvency proceedings concluded in the summer, Galeria has made a profitable start to the new financial year according to its co-owner. "All 83 stores are in the black," entrepreneur Bernd Beetz told the Düsseldorf-based Handelsblatt newspaper.
In January 2024, Galeria filed for insolvency for the third time in just a few years after the department store chain ran into difficulties in the wake of the Signa insolvency.
Name and jobs eliminated
In April, a consortium consisting of the US investment group NRDC Equity Partners and Bernd Beetz's investment company BB Kapital SA took over the department store chain from Signa. Among other things, they removed the names Kaufhof and Karstadt and cut around half of the jobs at the Essen headquarters.
Galeria is now an "agile, owner-managed company", Beetz told the newspaper. For the current year, Galeria is aiming to increase sales by around 500 million euros to 2.5 billion euros. According to Beetz, the last time the department store chain was profitable was ten years ago.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.