Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Child-friendly language

Communicating science clearly: What it takes

Nachrichten
27.01.2025 10:27

The science barometer shows that Austrians trust science. However, when it comes to information and communication, there is a real lack of trust. Because we don't feel well informed. What helps here: projects such as "FÄKT!", which communicate in a way that is suitable for children and young people.

0 Kommentare

Does research improve our lives and is it trustworthy? According to the Science Barometer 2024, the majority of Austrians say yes: 80 and 73 percent respectively. However, trust is not the problem: we are more concerned with the fact that we simply feel poorly informed (56 percent). 

This also has an impact on interest, which has decreased slightly in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Nevertheless, 60 percent of the population think that good information is important - as do 80 percent that scientists should inform the public about their work.

Science communication is crucial
Heinz Faßmann, President of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW), on whose behalf the annual science barometer is surveyed by the Gallup Institute, wants to fight for people's interest.

"People want more science communication", he sees a mission: "Science communication is crucial to make scientific findings understandable and accessible to everyone, to convey the value of evidence-based research and to strengthen the dialog between science and society."

Students Julia (left) and Marie-Sophie, known as "Miso", bring scientific topics to children, young people and the young at heart in a relaxed, casual and colorful way. (Bild: Mag. Sabine Pata)
Students Julia (left) and Marie-Sophie, known as "Miso", bring scientific topics to children, young people and the young at heart in a relaxed, casual and colorful way.
(Bild: Mag. Sabine Pata)

"FÄKT!" videos do translation work
One such educational project with which the Austrian Academy of Sciences is already playing a pioneering role is "FÄKT!": the reels and videos for social media and the like are designed to convey scientific topics in a crisp, entertaining and exciting way.

"FÄKT!" presenters Marie-Sophie "Miso" and Julia "translate" science into trendy language for children and young people.

"FÄKT!" in a nutshell

These are topics that - if we took a closer look - we would encounter every day: from glacial melting to artificial intelligence, swear words and sleep research to mites and politics as a historical weapon. And even adults can learn a lot.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Silvia Schober
Silvia Schober
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf