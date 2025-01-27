Child-friendly language
Communicating science clearly: What it takes
The science barometer shows that Austrians trust science. However, when it comes to information and communication, there is a real lack of trust. Because we don't feel well informed. What helps here: projects such as "FÄKT!", which communicate in a way that is suitable for children and young people.
Does research improve our lives and is it trustworthy? According to the Science Barometer 2024, the majority of Austrians say yes: 80 and 73 percent respectively. However, trust is not the problem: we are more concerned with the fact that we simply feel poorly informed (56 percent).
This also has an impact on interest, which has decreased slightly in 2024 compared to the previous year.
Nevertheless, 60 percent of the population think that good information is important - as do 80 percent that scientists should inform the public about their work.
Science communication is crucial
Heinz Faßmann, President of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW), on whose behalf the annual science barometer is surveyed by the Gallup Institute, wants to fight for people's interest.
"People want more science communication", he sees a mission: "Science communication is crucial to make scientific findings understandable and accessible to everyone, to convey the value of evidence-based research and to strengthen the dialog between science and society."
"FÄKT!" videos do translation work
One such educational project with which the Austrian Academy of Sciences is already playing a pioneering role is "FÄKT!": the reels and videos for social media and the like are designed to convey scientific topics in a crisp, entertaining and exciting way.
"FÄKT!" presenters Marie-Sophie "Miso" and Julia "translate" science into trendy language for children and young people.
"FÄKT!" in a nutshell
- "FÄKT!" is the science communication project of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW): it brings Austrian researchers from a wide range of fields in front of the curtain and presents their topics in short, hip videos for social media and schools.
These are topics that - if we took a closer look - we would encounter every day: from glacial melting to artificial intelligence, swear words and sleep research to mites and politics as a historical weapon. And even adults can learn a lot.
