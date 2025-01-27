"Krone" series
Puch president: “You never get any praise”
Christian Schwaiger conquered soccer late in life. His active career ended early. The current Puch President talks about his role as boss, kicker and great motivator.
Christian Schwaiger first came to the attention of Bundesliga club Grödig when the pants sponsor accompanied manager Christian Haas into the dressing room after a match. "But I was never an official there," explains the businessman, who has been president of Salzburgligigigist Puch since 2022. How did he come to Grödig? He needed a venue for hobby club HCS. The club has the same name as one of his five companies, which is based at the very back of Grödig's industrial estate. "It's nice here, far away from the hustle and bustle," says the 52-year-old, leaning back in his office chair.
The premises all play their part, although some of the automotive supply companies, which export to the USA and East Asia, are little more than a family business. "Wife, daughter, son-in-law and father all help out here," reveals Schwaiger.
Originally, the Salzburg native, who had long been plagued by a fear of flying ("it's more like a fear of crashing"), started kicking after an unsportsmanlike childhood with his stepdad in Taxham. Three dislocated kneecaps later ("I always had a cast from my ankle to my hip"), he took it easy. It soon became a hobby team that still meets once a week today. He came to Grödig with them before the sponsorship began. Since then, he has almost led SAK to the second division and has been involved in Puch near his adopted home of Elsbethen for two years. Why does he do this to compensate? "Who doesn't like to get confirmation? I like to motivate people!" Of course, he adds: "You never get praise as a boss. It would never have worked without my wife and family, so you also go through difficult times." Keyword: For economic reasons, he recently had to severely limit his involvement in Puch. But: "Maybe the world will look different again in May."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.