Puch president: “You never get any praise”

Originally, the Salzburg native, who had long been plagued by a fear of flying ("it's more like a fear of crashing"), started kicking after an unsportsmanlike childhood with his stepdad in Taxham. Three dislocated kneecaps later ("I always had a cast from my ankle to my hip"), he took it easy. It soon became a hobby team that still meets once a week today. He came to Grödig with them before the sponsorship began. Since then, he has almost led SAK to the second division and has been involved in Puch near his adopted home of Elsbethen for two years. Why does he do this to compensate? "Who doesn't like to get confirmation? I like to motivate people!" Of course, he adds: "You never get praise as a boss. It would never have worked without my wife and family, so you also go through difficult times." Keyword: For economic reasons, he recently had to severely limit his involvement in Puch. But: "Maybe the world will look different again in May."