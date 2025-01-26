No ÖVP absolute victory in Scheibbs, strongholds remain

Results doubled

In Randegg, the Blacks retain the majority, but the SPÖ doubles its result here with its "A-Team" from 12.94% to 21.87%. The FPÖ almost doubled its result to 23.56% in Purgstall an der Erlauf, putting it in second place behind the ÖVP. In the district capital itself, the Black Party lost its absolute result, falling from 57.89% to 39.68%.