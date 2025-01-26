Municipal elections 2025
No ÖVP absolute victory in Scheibbs, strongholds remain
Heavy bloodletting for the ÖVP in the district capital Scheibbs, but the Blue Party makes gains in the district. In addition to three red municipalities, the SPÖ can look forward to a slight increase overall.
In the district of Scheibbs, the FPÖ made gains in many places. In Wieselburg-Land, the new mayor Franz Rafetzeder (in office since April 2024) narrowly held on to the ÖVP absolute majority, but lost 18% (five seats), the Blue Party more than doubled its share of the vote and the Neos also gained a seat with 6.86%.
In Göstling an der Ybbs, the ÖVP continues to hold the absolute, here too the Blue Party gains two seats with 14.21% of the vote. In the red municipality of Gaming, the ÖVP suffered losses of 25.27 percent.
Results doubled
In Randegg, the Blacks retain the majority, but the SPÖ doubles its result here with its "A-Team" from 12.94% to 21.87%. The FPÖ almost doubled its result to 23.56% in Purgstall an der Erlauf, putting it in second place behind the ÖVP. In the district capital itself, the Black Party lost its absolute result, falling from 57.89% to 39.68%.
