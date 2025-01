Jacky Lugner and widow Simone follow in Mörtel’s footsteps

Jacky and Simone in ball mood

Oh yes, and then the cameras caught none other than Jacqueline Lugner. The heiress to the Mörtel legacy was happy with her Leo. It's nice to see her smiling - especially at one of her father's places of work, where he often turned night into day. As a warm-up for February 27? Then it's the Opera Ball and showdown in Vienna. Because she and her stepmother are still not on the same page.