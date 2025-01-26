Tricky super-G
Hütter after retirement: “It’s really pissing me off”
Cornelia Hütter was understandably bitterly disappointed after her retirement from the super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen: "It's really getting to me," said the Styrian. Above all, the cable car jump in the upper section of the course mutated into an Austrian hole.
"I went too far to the right in the direction of travel, I should have jumped down to the left straight away," said Hütter on ORF. "I was one meter too far to the right, then you get air and can no longer react. I can't make a turn in the air." The key section had certainly been discussed at the start - according to Hütter also by head coach Roland Assinger. However, she was unable to implement it as hoped. "It really ticks me off," said Austria's "speed queen", who has already finished six races off the podium: "But that's a good thing, because if it didn't tick me off, I'd be out of place." She will clear her head again for the home World Championships.
Venier ended up as the best Austrian in ninth place and summarized: "It was a solid run with room for improvement." As in the downhill, she didn't do well in the middle section. "That was a bit of my final opponent. But I'm healthy at the finish, after this weekend that's what counts."
Only one podium finish in six races
After six races with only one podium finish (2nd Venier/St. Anton), the ÖSV women's speed team, which was believed to be so strong, is contesting the home highlight in the hunter role. On the Kandahar, no one was able to make a decisive impression. Instead, the team was decimated by Nina Ortlieb, who crashed on Saturday. Head coach Assinger announced an elimination race in Saalbach.
