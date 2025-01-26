Hütter after retirement: “It’s really pissing me off”

"I went too far to the right in the direction of travel, I should have jumped down to the left straight away," said Hütter on ORF. "I was one meter too far to the right, then you get air and can no longer react. I can't make a turn in the air." The key section had certainly been discussed at the start - according to Hütter also by head coach Roland Assinger. However, she was unable to implement it as hoped. "It really ticks me off," said Austria's "speed queen", who has already finished six races off the podium: "But that's a good thing, because if it didn't tick me off, I'd be out of place." She will clear her head again for the home World Championships.