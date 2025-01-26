"Krone" commentary
It’s now dawning on the People’s Party too
Will this blue-black government work out? - The final question in the "Round of Editors-in-Chief" on ORF III Friday evening. "55 to 45 that it will be something," I answered. With the addition: "But I don't believe in five years together." To offer another risk bet: "The whole thing will fall apart next year." My colleagues also think this is possible.
On Saturday, one day later, the skepticism towards blue and black continued to grow. When you hear and read how roughly blue and black are moving towards (or away from?) each other. Rainer Nowak analyzes the relationship between the Kickl-FPÖ and the Stocker-ÖVP, which is characterized by great mistrust . And here you can read what the Upper Blue has come up with to really drive the Blacks into a corner: He is calling for a bank levy!
It is said that the ÖVP-SPÖ coalition negotiations finally collapsed because the Upper Red Andreas Babler demanded such a "Raiffeisen tax".
In the meantime, it has also dawned on the People's Party how much easier a government with weak-chested Reds would have been - in contrast to what it is now facing under the muscular Blue Party.
55:45 that it will work out? At most! And blue-black will last until next year? Longest!
Have a nice Sunday with your "crown"!
