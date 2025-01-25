Money in foundations
Trustee in bankruptcy wants to crack Benko’s bunker
Following the imprisonment of the billionaire bankrupt, from Thursday in Innsbruck everything will revolve around the question of whether the trustee in bankruptcy of the Signa founder can crack the foundations.
The air is getting thinner for René Benko, the soup thicker for the public prosecutor's office. In recent months, criminologists from several countries have gathered remarkable details about the financial juggler's so-called money carousel and corroborated them with incriminating statements from co-investors. Two former financiers of the financially ailing Signa construct were recently questioned in Switzerland, while another made a statement in Vienna before Christmas.
The economic and corruption prosecutor's office requested the arrest of the Tyrolean billionaire bankrupt on Thursday.
String-puller in the Laura shadow realm
While René Benko is in video-monitored solitary confinement in the Vienna-Josefstadt prison, the criminologists are investigating the new finds that have come to light during the house searches surrounding the arrest of the financial juggler. Benko is accused of having pulled the strings even after the collapse of his Signa Group. In particular, the Ingbe (Liechtenstein) and Laura (Innsbruck) foundations, which are regarded as the family's treasure trove.
Officially, as at Signa, the Tyrolean has no executive function there. Nevertheless, numerous Krone investigations have shown that Benko is likely to have played a significant role as a de facto ruler in both money bunkers.
Some of Benko's rude reprimands to managing directors of subsidiaries of the Laura Foundation from 2024 have been handed down: "Are you insane?" Or also: "It's over with funny".
Officially, three people play a role in the shadowy realm known as the Laura Private Foundation: Benko's pilot Christof Jauschnegg, who is considered a close confidant of various family members. The Viennese lawyer Stefan Makas. And the Austrian investment banker Thomas Limberger. The latter has been the new CEO since December, taking over the role from Heinz Peter Hager, who was placed under house arrest in the course of the anti-mafia investigations in South Tyrol.
Start of trial at Innsbruck regional court
Limberger has also already come into contact with the justice system. In 2021, he was involved in a German mask affair in which former politicians allegedly collected millions via offshore accounts. In the end, he was acquitted.
Benko's trustee Andreas Grabenweger is now trying to crack open the Benko treasure chests named Laura and Ingbe at the Innsbruck Regional Court. The first hearing is scheduled for next Thursday. The big question is: is Ingeborg Benko, a 74-year-old retired kindergarten teacher, just a "straw mom" in the foundations?
It can be assumed that for the time being, mother Benko will behave like her son did on Friday in front of the Vienna magistrate: taciturn.
