Video shows rescue

Ice skater collapsed: Hotel manager comes to the rescue

Nachrichten
25.01.2025 17:50

Dramatic scenes took place on the eastern shore of Lake Weissensee in Carinthia on Saturday: Two ice skaters were out on the ice, which had not been cleared, when they suddenly collapsed. Witnesses reacted quickly and came to their aid.

Plus temperatures and foehn winds have taken their toll on the ice surface on the eastern part of Lake Weissensee - but a few ice skaters still ventured onto the surface on Saturday. It happened near the bridge, where the layer is thinnest: the skaters collapsed. "A few people noticed and immediately raised the alarm," reports Stefan Valthe, commander of the Weißensee volunteer fire department.

Raphael Brandstetter (left) rescued ice skaters. (Bild: zVg)
Raphael Brandstetter (left) rescued ice skaters.
(Bild: zVg)

Rushed to the rescue by boat
One of the rescuers was Raphael Brandstetter, director of the Strandhotel am Weißensee: "I was informed that people had fallen into the ice and that they were probably guests of our hotel."

The hotel manager reacted immediately and ran down to the lake, where he grabbed a rowing boat. "I acted ad hoc and also called for ropes. I then took the boat out to about the middle, where two friends took over and rescued the ice skater," says Brandstetter, who immediately praises his team: "The Strandhotel staff immediately brought blankets and took care of the people."

The two ice skaters (22 and 23) from Holland suffered hypothermia from the cold water. They refused further help and were discharged into home care.

"It is life-threatening to walk on ice that has not been cleared", appeals the Weißensee fire department commander to check carefully whether ice skating is possible. On its Facebook page, the fire department issues an urgent warning against entering the eastern part of Lake Weissensee. 

Ice skating season probably over
On Friday, the Wörthersee Ice Skating Club had to close all the areas it manages. Only on Lake Hörzendorf was it possible to skate again on Saturday. Ice skating is also currently not possible on Lake Brennsee.

And because no significant cooling is expected in the coming days, the ice skating season could already be over again.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Katrin Fister
Katrin Fister
