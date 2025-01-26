At Lake Ossiach
Ice swimming: World record holder teaches you how to freeze
Recently a coach and team colleague of Markus Rogan at the Ice Swimming World Championships in South Tyrol, world record holder Josef Köberl now dives into Lake Ossiach with course participants.
When a group of die-hards stroll into Lake Ossiach at the end of January in the sparse light of a fire pit, it can really only mean one thing: Austria's number one ice swimming expert Josef Köberl is in the country - and is literally teaching his ten course participants in Carinthia how to freeze.
"The setting here at Lake Ossiach is unique, and the conditions at the Hotel Seerose are ideal - even if the water temperature could be a little colder for me. But three degrees is just right for my participants," said the ice swimming world record holder and world champion in the winter swimming biathlon in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.
Coach and medal winner
However, his expertise is not "only" used by amateur ice swimmers: The Vienna-based "Iceman" also coaches former world champion and medal winner Markus Rogan. A week ago, he stood or swam alongside him at the Ice Swimming World Championships in Molveno (South Tyrol). And with great success!
While Austria's former swimming legend won bronze in the 200 meter medley, achieved two fifth places and set three age group world records, Josef Köberl personally contributed to a silver medal! The red-white-red ice swimming figurehead competed in the relay alongside and ahead of his protégé Markus Rogan and won silver with his colleagues. "That made me very happy and proud. I have surpassed myself in terms of time."
Into the ice-cold water
If you (like Markus Rogan) would like to learn how to freeze properly from Josef Köberl, there are two more workshops on Lake Ossiach (February 7 to 9 and 14 to 16). Information at www.seerose.info or www.josefkoeberl.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
