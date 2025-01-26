Vorteilswelt
Suspension for Neustädter

Champions threatened with a fall due to “cheating”

Nachrichten
26.01.2025 09:00

Wr. Neustadt's table tennis aces are in a state of shock! The reason: Iranian Amirreza Abbasi was banned for playing in the Lithuanian league without permission. Now our doubles winner and Champions League quarter-finalist is even threatened with a points deduction!

As the transfer period in the domestic Bundesliga ended on January 10, the double winners are no longer allowed to sign any new players. Which is why an extraordinary squad expansion was requested. "Since we - like Baden in the past - knew nothing about this, I'm confident that it will be cleared up and we can react," says Wr. Neustadt's sporting director Franz Gernjak. He has to be! Especially as the worst-case scenario is looming, with the threat of all points being deducted. "Last year, a player in the women's Bundesliga also ran for another club. The results were not canceled in the end," says Gernjak. "I assume that we will be allowed to keep our points. Anything else would be a lex Wr. Neustadt."

Wr. Neustadt's head of sport Franz Gernjak tries to save the day. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Wr. Neustadt's head of sport Franz Gernjak tries to save the day.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

How did it even get this far? "Rumors were circulating. I spoke to Abbasi about it before the Champions League quarter-final against Grodzisk. Then he told me everything." Namely that the Iranian was practically doomed to play in Lithuania. Apparently, his contract there is tied to an EU visa. "Without a residence permit, he would have been deported," says the boss and emphasizes: "It's a shame that he didn't come clean. We would have found a solution together." Wr. Neustadt expects the first verdict next week. After the surprising 3-3 draw against Salzburg on Friday, they will be looking to upset league rivals Wels on Sunday (3pm). "Of course it will be very difficult now!"

According to Gernjak, Wels apparently played an exciting supporting role in the table tennis drama. "I've heard that they've known for some time that Abbasi was active in Lithuania in previous years. If they withheld this information from us, that would of course be madness." What is certain is that Neustadt will stay on the move: "We won't let ourselves down, we'll fight even harder now." On and off the pitch.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christopher Thor
Christopher Thor
