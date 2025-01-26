Champions threatened with a fall due to “cheating”

As the transfer period in the domestic Bundesliga ended on January 10, the double winners are no longer allowed to sign any new players. Which is why an extraordinary squad expansion was requested. "Since we - like Baden in the past - knew nothing about this, I'm confident that it will be cleared up and we can react," says Wr. Neustadt's sporting director Franz Gernjak. He has to be! Especially as the worst-case scenario is looming, with the threat of all points being deducted. "Last year, a player in the women's Bundesliga also ran for another club. The results were not canceled in the end," says Gernjak. "I assume that we will be allowed to keep our points. Anything else would be a lex Wr. Neustadt."