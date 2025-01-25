ORF mishap included
Rauschebart-Arnie got a lot of competition in Kitz
Sold out! Incredible scenes around the Streif downhill, Kitzbühel is finally bursting at the seams on Saturday. Right in the epicenter of the Gamsstadt: the rustic "Krone" house (see video above), where celebrities and "Krone" winners have an unforgettable time.
The traditional Hahnenkamm downhill has always attracted a number of high-caliber celebrities to the notorious Streif. Once again at the center of attention: a particularly relaxed and relaxed Arnold Schwarzenegger. Alongside the "Terminator" in the audience: soccer legend Zlatan Ibrahimović, cuddly bard James Blunt, ski and society veteran Franz Klammer, star actor Matthias Schweighöfer, folk rock'n'roller Andreas Gabalier and lots of political celebrities.
Arnie with beard as a big eye-catcher
Even before the race, the bearded Arnie - who is currently filming a Christmas movie in New York where he plays Santa Claus - attracted a lot of attention. Traditionally coming from the nearby "Rasmushof" and with ex-model Barbara Meier and her husband Klemens Hallmann in tow, he took more fan time this year than in previous years. The former governor even stopped briefly and had time for a chat. On the way to the VIP grandstand, standing at the railing just before the entrance, he waved cheerfully and eagerly shook hands that were extended to him from below.
Click through the celebrities on the Streif:
Schwarzenegger gives ORF a little "basket"
In the short ORF interview in the stands, the 77-year-old let it be known in inimitable (American) Styrian that the "best athletes in the world" would be skiing down the Streif: "The performance is enormous. But the organization in Kitzbühel is also fantastic. The best organization in the world. I am very proud of the people here." The "Styrian oak" then fended off a second question with a terminator-like stoicism and a friendly smile: "You said: 'One question'. Thank you very much."
Questions for "steirische Eiche" in English
ORF reporter Daniela Schmiderer had previously put her foot in her mouth - she asked her questions to the Styrian sports and acting legend in English, causing astonishment among the viewers.
Almost no progress for Ibrahimović
Schwarzenegger had some tough competition as the top celebrity: Swedish soccer icon Ibrahimović was not far behind in the media's and the public's favor. There was almost no way for the 43-year-old to make his way from the VIP tent to the stands. A large number of selfie requests paved his way.
Numerous celebrities from sport and entertainment
The density of celebrities was also high: ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick (seated behind Schwarzenegger), presenters Kai Pflaume and Johannes B. Kerner, party animal DJ Ötzi, Fritz "The Cat" Strobl, actor Mark Keller, presenter and actress Palina Rojinski, Formula 1 greats Bernie Ecclestone, Gerhard Berger and Jean Alesi.
Politics from the federal and state governments
The call of the Streif was obviously also heard by many state and federal politicians. There were, for example: Tyrol's state governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP) and his first deputy governor, Philip Wohlgemuth (SPÖ). Also present: Tyrol's State Councillor for Economic Affairs Mario Gerber (ÖVP), who was seated not far from Salzburg's FPÖ Deputy Governor Marlene Svazek. Also in the middle of the VIP crowd: former Minister of the Constitution Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP).
Cross-national cheers in the VIP stand
Gathered in this manner, the illustrious group awaited the upcoming top sporting performances of the daredevil downhill skiers. The cheers came from all over the world. When Canadian James Crawford completed his winning run, for example, Tyrolean Governor Mattle, Savzek and Klammer could no longer hold their seats.
As in previous years, Gerry Friedle, alias DJ Ötzi, acted as a crowd-pleaser - which at least the aforementioned people did not need. He danced to his hits "Sweet Caroline" and "Hey Baby", which blared over the Streif loudspeakers, and also encouraged the audience to take part in several interactive musical interludes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.