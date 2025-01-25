Rauschebart-Arnie got a lot of competition in Kitz

Arnie with beard as a big eye-catcher

Even before the race, the bearded Arnie - who is currently filming a Christmas movie in New York where he plays Santa Claus - attracted a lot of attention. Traditionally coming from the nearby "Rasmushof" and with ex-model Barbara Meier and her husband Klemens Hallmann in tow, he took more fan time this year than in previous years. The former governor even stopped briefly and had time for a chat. On the way to the VIP grandstand, standing at the railing just before the entrance, he waved cheerfully and eagerly shook hands that were extended to him from below.