Klostertal Alps
A place of longing and a second home in the mountains
Anna Engstler and Mathias Klocker have hiked all 17 Alps in the Klostertal. They wanted to get to the bottom of the question of what drives people to spend their summers in the mountains with their cattle.
There are places that are more than just a geographical point on the map - they are a feeling, a refuge, a temporary home. For many alpine herdsmen who spend the summer in their local mountains, this place becomes a second home. The cattle drive not only marks the beginning of a busy period of life for these men and women, but also a deeply fulfilling one. Most of them find it difficult to say goodbye to life in the mountains in the fall and spend the winter looking forward to the next alpine summer.
Last season, Anna Engstler and Mathias Klocker hiked all 17 alps in the Klostertal, talked to the people there and looked over their shoulders as they worked. The result is a book entitled "Zweite Heimat - Alpen im Klostertal", which was published at the end of last year. In her documentary texts, Anna, who comes from the Klostertal herself, dispenses with romanticizing glorifications and instead presents an honest portrait of alpine life, which is further emphasized by dialect quotes from the respective people. The texts are accompanied by Mathias' expressive photographs.
A busy life in the mountains
With a trained eye for special snapshots, he captures everyday life on the Alpe. "All the people involved were very open-minded and gave us deep insights into their everyday lives. They all share a passion and courage for the hard-working life in the mountains," reports Anna.
And this is characterized by the rhythm of nature: the day begins when the sun sends its first rays over the peaks and ends when the cattle are fed in the evening. The texts and photos in the book also make it clear what a significant influence the weather has in the high alpine landscape - premature snowfall, days of rain or fog require flexibility, endurance and foresight. Necessary work cannot be postponed despite bad weather, and sometimes an alpine summer has to be ended earlier than originally planned due to adverse conditions. For the safety of people and livestock.
According to the Vorarlberg Chamber of Agriculture, around 1000 alpine herdsmen and women across the country look after the animals entrusted to them every season. Alpine farming is a formative element of the local cultural landscape and an important economic mainstay in the region. Mathias Klocker has been a regular visitor to the Alpe Lindenbach in Dornbirn, which is run by his family, since he was a child. Anna Engstler is a qualified hiking guide. Both work full-time in tourism. It was therefore an obvious choice to take a closer look at the topic of "Alpe". Together they got to the bottom of the question of what motivates people to spend their summers in the mountains with cattle.
Facts & Figures
Anna Engstler and Mathias Klocker spent 17 days last summer visiting all 17 alps in the Klostertal and their inhabitants. These encounters resulted in the book "Zweite Heimat - Alpen im Klostertal" (ISBN 978-3-200-10120-3), which can be purchased in the online store of the Klostertal Museum Association, at www.annawandert.at, in the bookshops Tyrolia, Das Buch and Pulverturm, among others
"We were fascinated by the deep connection between the various people and the animals and their respective alpine pastures, regardless of age or personal biography," reports Anna. The traditional three-stage farming system (valley - Maisäß - Alpe) has changed over the centuries. Nowadays, due to the development of transportation, the Maisäß is managed from the valley in many places. And yet the Alpe has remained a place where the clocks tick, if not slower, then at least differently.
Life in the mountains still differs from that in the valley. The daily rhythm is significantly influenced by the livestock and the elements and is therefore closer to nature than to civilization. What all the alpine farmers who appear in the book have in common is that they appreciate precisely this and that the busy summer also gives them a sense of freedom and self-determination. For them, the Alpe is much more than a seasonal workplace - it is a place of longing and a second home at the same time.
