A place of longing and a second home in the mountains

According to the Vorarlberg Chamber of Agriculture, around 1000 alpine herdsmen and women across the country look after the animals entrusted to them every season. Alpine farming is a formative element of the local cultural landscape and an important economic mainstay in the region. Mathias Klocker has been a regular visitor to the Alpe Lindenbach in Dornbirn, which is run by his family, since he was a child. Anna Engstler is a qualified hiking guide. Both work full-time in tourism. It was therefore an obvious choice to take a closer look at the topic of "Alpe". Together they got to the bottom of the question of what motivates people to spend their summers in the mountains with cattle.