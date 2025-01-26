In Don Bosco's footsteps
A spiritual legacy that is lived in the Mostviertel region
Don Bosco healed children's souls - and turned young people in the Ybbstal into good people through his legacy!
Be cheerful, do good and let the sparrows whistle" - for Father Siegi Kettner, Provincial of the Salesians of Don Bosco, this sentence by St. Don Bosco is more than just a slogan. "It's an attitude to life that has shaped many people here in the Mostviertel region - and still does today," says the Waidhof native with deep religious conviction.
Young people need prospects
On January 31, the church celebrates the patron saint of youth, whose beneficial work can also be felt in the Ybbstal. "At the Don Bosco home in Amstetten, young people have not only found a place to learn for generations, but also a place where they can simply be children - that was always a major concern of Don Bosco," emphasizes Father Siegi. And even today, according to the Provincial, it is important to create spaces in which young people can find support and prospects.
Education and care
In addition to education and care, pastoral care plays a central role. "People come to us because they feel that we don't just talk about God here, we live his love." Father Siegi also has an appeal to the region: "Let us continue to be inspired by Don Bosco to encourage young people and open up opportunities for them - right now they need us more than ever." Because Don Bosco has never left us ...
