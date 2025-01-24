Vorteilswelt
"Krone" commentary

Benko case: 3 underage children are also involved

Nachrichten
24.01.2025 18:27
0 Kommentare

At 3.34 p.m. on Friday afternoon, it was certain: René Benko will be remanded in custody. Many of the victims will have felt a sense of justice and satisfaction. After all, they had to pay a high price, while Benko resided in a swank villa until the end and apparently continued to control his shadowy empire from there.

However, mockery and derision have reigned on social networks since the real estate juggler was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime and was transferred from Tyrol to Vienna.

"Greetings!" A fake post begins with a picture of the Signa founder, "Does anyone need a ticket for the Weißwurst party at the Stanglwirt today? Unfortunately I'm unable to attend." Accompanied by smiles and winks. Should probably be funny.

Or this real estate ad, accompanied by a photo of a cell in the gray house: Single living space in a very safe location! Area 9 square meters, unlimited rental contract. Plus the light blue Signa logo.

The German newspaper "BILD" quotes Benko's mother-in-law: "Instead of Kitzbühel and high society, he's now in jail," the lady triumphs, "I'm sorry for my grandchildren." If that were the case, she probably wouldn't be celebrating her schadenfreude in public.

Yes, this is about the biggest bankruptcy in Austrian economic history. But it's also about three underage children, for whom all this must be cruel.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Conny Bischofberger
Conny Bischofberger
