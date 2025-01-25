Vorteilswelt
At a fixed price

Winter delights in top restaurants

Nachrichten
25.01.2025 11:00

The Winter Pleasure Week brings warmth to your plate: from February 3 to 9, over 60 top restaurants invite you to enjoy seasonal delights. The Jägerball will also get off to an enjoyable start.

0 Kommentare

In this dark and cold time of year, we long for our senses to brighten up. The Winter Pleasure Week aims to do just that. From February 3 to 9, guests can enjoy winter flavors and seasonal delicacies to the fullest in over 60 top restaurants, including 50 award-winning restaurants. "The Winter Pleasure Week offers the perfect opportunity to indulge in culinary delights during the cold season. Our participating restaurants conjure up winter delights that surprise with creative and traditional elements," explains Franz Bernthaler, Managing Director of the Culinarius Group.

Fairytale menus at a fixed price
Lunch menus in restaurants without a toque are available for 19.50 euros and an evening menu for 39.50 euros. Upscale restaurants with toques add a slight surcharge. Some top restaurants from Vienna are represented, including the &flora with head chef Parvin Razavi and the Stöckl im Park. Mediterranean winter delights are available at Panigl in Josefstadt. Reservations can be made now at: www.gastro.news/events/ wintergenusswoche.

Enjoy world-famous melodies by Johann Strauss in the Prater. (Bild: Aaron Jiang Photography)
Enjoy world-famous melodies by Johann Strauss in the Prater.
(Bild: Aaron Jiang Photography)

The "Collina am Berg", where guests can get in the mood for the Jägerball, will also be a culinary delight next Monday. The focus of the flying dinner concept is a whole wild boar, which is prepared with a lot of love and precision craftsmanship. It starts at 5 p.m. In addition to the dinner, guests can choose from a selection of beer, wine, sparkling wine or gin and tonic. Reservations can be made online at collina.wien.

Get in the culinary mood for the Jägerball at "Collina am Berg". (Bild: Christian Jobst)
Get in the culinary mood for the Jägerball at "Collina am Berg".
(Bild: Christian Jobst)

At the Mirage in the Prater, you can immerse yourself in the fascinating world of the Strauss Dinner Show. With its combination of music, song, dance and culinary delights, it is a feast for all the senses. The show takes place three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and is accompanied by an exquisite 4-course menu that promises a culinary journey through Austrian cuisine. 

