"Negotiation effort"
Stocker: FPÖ should move to the center
ÖVP leader Christian Stocker is calling for the FPÖ to move "from the right to the center". Otherwise a government with his party will not be possible, he said. The sticking points are a clear commitment to the EU and security issues.
There was "still a lot of negotiating to do" before a deal could be reached. "The decisive factor will be: Is the FPÖ prepared to make a clear commitment to the EU, in which Austria remains a constructive partner, and is it prepared to protect our sovereignty against influences from abroad?" said Stocker. Security and national defense, the rule of law, liberal democracy, freedom of the media and the fight against anti-Semitism must be guaranteed.
EU regulation possible
When it comes to the EU, Stocker believes it is entirely possible to find a regulation that ensures that the government in Europe acts uniformly. According to him, there must be solidarity when it comes to aid for Ukraine, for example. When it comes to exports, Austria needs "allies and partners in the western world, and not in authoritarian regimes and dictatorships".
Yes to Sky Shield
Another sticking point in the negotiations could be the European air defense initiative Sky Shield, which the FPÖ rejects. If Austria wants to remain independent, it needs to participate, said Stocker. "Of course we can buy everything the same way - but it will be more expensive. It is well known that the Swiss are good at arithmetic." One of the plans for Sky Shield is the joint purchase of new weapons systems.
Stocker: SPÖ remained on the left fringe
Stocker also commented on the failed negotiations with the SPÖ. The party had not moved from the left fringe to the center. So far, there has been more consensus than dissent with the FPÖ. But that does not mean anything. "Negotiations can also fail because of five percent of things".
As of today, Friday, all subgroups have met at least once. Stocker wants to be finally elected party leader at a special party conference in Wiener Neustadt on March 29.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
