Highest warning level
Mega storm rages in Ireland and Great Britain
With record wind speeds of up to 183 kilometers per hour, storm Éowyn is raging in Ireland and parts of Great Britain. The highest warning level, red, is in place for the Republic of Ireland. More than 200 flights were canceled at Dublin Airport and rail traffic was also at a standstill in large parts of the country. Several hundred thousand buildings have no power supply.
Specifically, more than 560,000 buildings in Ireland are without power, Irish media reported early on Friday. Wind gusts of 183 kilometers per hour were measured in the port city of Foynes - the highest since data collection began. Waves more than ten meters high were recorded in Galway Bay on Friday morning, the severe weather center reported.
The highest warning level was issued for Ireland. The weather service Met Éireann warned that the storm would become even stronger. Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding. There were reports of fallen trees and traffic disruptions from many parts of the country. Schools and other educational institutions remained closed.
In the UK, Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland were particularly affected by the storm. According to the Met Office, the highest warning level for Friday was red here too. Heavy rain and snow was also expected during the course of the day. The storm was expected to last until the evening hours.
Schools closed, public transport halted
In Northern Ireland, all schools were ordered to remain closed on Friday as a precautionary measure. Public transport was halted, Belfast Airport announced disruptions to air traffic and many flights were canceled. Co-Head of Government Michelle O'Neill called on people to stay at home in a radio interview.
In Scotland, the most severe disruptions were expected in the densely populated "Central Belt" between Glasgow and Edinburgh. Schools will also remain closed here. Significant traffic disruptions are also expected. The airports in Edinburgh and Glasgow have announced restrictions on air traffic.
