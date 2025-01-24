Vorteilswelt
X-Games in Aspen

“Worth a lot” – Gasser wins gold in Big Air

Nachrichten
24.01.2025 09:41

Snowboard ace Anna Gasser triumphed in the Big Air at the prestigious X-Games in Aspen (USA) on Thursday evening (local time). In a competition at the highest level, the two-time Olympic champion came out on top with 93.66 points ahead of Japan's Reira Iwabuchi (93.00) and New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski Synnott (92.66).

The Big Air was held for the first time in a new format, in which the eight participants first competed in a play-off, from which four boarders reached the final with their best score from three runs. In the final, the scores were reset to zero, with the better of the two attempts being counted.

Zitat Icon

The fact that I've now won the gold medal once again is worth a lot to me personally.

Anna Gasser

Gasser therefore had to perform her new trick, a "Cab Triple Cork 1260 with Drunk-Driver-Grab", twice. "I still can't believe what I managed to do. The new format made it mentally difficult because it started all over again in the final and so my new, difficult trick had to work twice," summarized Gasser. The victory meant a lot to her, as the best were at the start. "The fact that I've now won another gold medal is worth a lot to me personally," said Gasser, delighted with her fourth big air and fifth gold overall at the X Games.

Podium finish for Svancer
Among the freeskiers, Matej Svancer achieved a podium finish. The man from Salzburg came second in the knuckle huck, where terrain waves are used for the jump tricks rather than kickers, behind US-American Alex Hall. "I skied very well. Now I'm looking forward to the slopestyle and the big air," said Svancer.

