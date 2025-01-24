“Worth a lot” – Gasser wins gold in Big Air

Gasser therefore had to perform her new trick, a "Cab Triple Cork 1260 with Drunk-Driver-Grab", twice. "I still can't believe what I managed to do. The new format made it mentally difficult because it started all over again in the final and so my new, difficult trick had to work twice," summarized Gasser. The victory meant a lot to her, as the best were at the start. "The fact that I've now won another gold medal is worth a lot to me personally," said Gasser, delighted with her fourth big air and fifth gold overall at the X Games.