“These people should never be allowed to keep animals again”

Festering hooves, extremely emaciated

Some of the horses are said to have been handed over to the couple under the promise of appropriate care by means of a protection contract. The "appropriate care" then manifested itself as follows: "We handed over our show horse 'Maurice', who was no longer rideable after suffering cartilage damage, to these people in the good faith that he would be in good hands there," the owner of the animal recounts, completely horrified.