Haider would have been 75: What Kickl has in common with him

"No shot was too far away for him"

"Haider was very clever. He knew that if the People's Party was to be a partner, he had to nurture it, not beat it up. He stopped using aggressive tones before the election and used conciliatory tones afterwards." Haider was also very communicative, statesmanlike and well educated. And close to the people. Khol: "We were on vacation in Ossiach. Visited the new fire station. Who greeted me there? The governor Haider. No fire engine was too far away for him." The media star was also very well connected internationally - as evidenced by his sensational contacts with dictators Muammar al-Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein, for example.