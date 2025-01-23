Salzburg's old town
Only residents are allowed to park in Basteigasse
From February, the approximately 45 parking spaces near the old town will only be available to residents of the city center. The city government also wants to get tourists out of the city center with other measures.
The Salzburg city government has ticked off one item on its work program rather quietly. There have already been heated discussions about the parking lot in Basteigasse. However, the paid parking lot was closed this week. This will not please tourists in the old town and visitors from the surrounding area. Because from February 1, the parking space will only be available to residents of the old town.
There are around 45 parking spaces in Basteigasse. In future, they can only be used by residents of parking zone J. This extends from the Alter Markt and Domplatz to the fortress and the district court. On the right-hand side of the Salzach, residents between the Unfallkrankenhaus and Platzl will benefit.
City wants to redirect tourist flows in the old town
The city wants to make living in the old town more attractive in the medium term. In the short term, Basteigasse is also a replacement for parking spaces lost due to the renovation of Waagplatz and Mozartplatz.
The new solution in Basteigasse will help the residents of the old town in terms of parking spaces. However, the city would also like to redirect the flow of tourists through the old town over the next few years. At peak times, the Marko Feingold footbridge and in front of Mozart's birthplace in particular are already full to capacity, making it difficult for pedestrians to get around. As reported, tourists will no longer be able to drive directly into the city in future, but will be able to park at the trade fair parking lot and be taken from there to the city center by shuttle bus.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
