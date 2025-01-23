Only residents are allowed to park in Basteigasse

The new solution in Basteigasse will help the residents of the old town in terms of parking spaces. However, the city would also like to redirect the flow of tourists through the old town over the next few years. At peak times, the Marko Feingold footbridge and in front of Mozart's birthplace in particular are already full to capacity, making it difficult for pedestrians to get around. As reported, tourists will no longer be able to drive directly into the city in future, but will be able to park at the trade fair parking lot and be taken from there to the city center by shuttle bus.